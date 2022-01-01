Abdelhakim MUSTAPHA

-
Technip Chiyoda Joint Venture
- Senior Subcontract Administrator (NFE LNG Development) - QATAR
Qatar
2022 - maintenant
• Project: Qatar NFE Gas Field Development
• Scope: EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning) - LNG Trains
• Partners: Chiyoda, Technip Energies, Qatar Energy
• Location: Qatar
-
Technip
- Supplier Representative (Energean Power FPSO) - SINGAPORE
Singapore
2020 - 2022
• Project: Energean Power FPSO - Technip Energies GBU
• Scope: EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning) - Energean Power FPSO vessel (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading) - US$1.6 billion
• Partners: Energean Oil & Gas, Sembcorp Marine, COSCO, Siemens, DNVGL
• Locations: France, the United Kingdom, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, the United States, China, Singapore.
• Achievements:
- Mobilization and demobilization of +30 suppliers from +15 Countries
- Organised, planned and managed the Supplier Field Representatives Yard arrangements in line with the PCC Schedule (Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning)
- From the PCC Schedule, ensured that all the Suppliers are aware of our requirements well in advance of the call to Yard
- Conducted mandatory training schemes and deliverables as required by the contract
- Developed and managed detailed Supplier representative schedules for all phases of the project.
- Coordinated with the PCC Planner and Cost Control Manager, and closely with all other Project departments to ensure that all requirements are met in a timely manner
- Liaised with Managers (Commissioning , Planning, Cost Control, Business Administration) and PCC Superintendents of all disciplines (Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Telecommunication, Lifting, Rotating, and Process)
- Ensured that Supplier preservation requirements for equipment are followed throughout the Project
- Wrotte and improved protocoles and procedures
- Ensured Supplier as-built documentation is forwarded and input into final documentation.
- Ensured the Suppliers are leaving Yard on correct time, approved by the discipline superintendents and PCC Manager, and that all reports and time-sheets have been filled up and handed over
• Soft Skills:
- Team working
- Flexibility and Adaptability
- International Environment
- Leadership, Communication
- Ability to work under pressure
-
Akka Technologies
- Engineer Consultant (Industry & Energy), Brussels BELGIUM
Paris
2019 - 2019
• Project: Siemens Energy Automation and Smart Grid
• Scope: Engineering and Consulting services
• Partner: Siemens
• Location: Belgium (Brussels, Huizingen)
• Achievements:
- Provided to the client engineering & consulting services for a specific business case
- Performed a value & lean management study for the client's process
- Applied a value process mapping technique to overview the process of the Electrical Pre-Commissioning of Siemens Cubicles
- Throughout the process value mapping, identified the waste related to time, cost and quality
- Identified key Tacit & Explicit Knowledge and Expert Actors throughout the value process mapping
- Proposed a Plan of Action with improvement proposals in order to reduce waste and generate value
- Wrotte and improved procedures
- Assisted the AKKA Business Development team in generating value for the client
- Assisted the AKKA Business Development team in the recruitment process of an Electrical Engineer Consultant
- AKKA Budy program: Helped and assisted new AKKA consultants through the onboarding process
- Followed internal AKKAttitude trainings (AKKA Risk & Cost Management, AKKA Excel, AKKA Stress Management, AKKA Lean Management, AKKA Body Language)
- Obtained the Belgian VCA Certification (Diploma SCC Certified, Safety for Operational Supervisors)
• Soft Skills:
- International environment (Brussels Metropolitan Area)
- Creativity & Innovation
- Communication
- Ability to work under pressure
-
Siemens
- Project Consultant -Testing & Pre-commissioning (Digital Grid & Energy Management), Brussels BELGIUM
Saint-Denis
2019 - 2019
• Project: Energy Automation and Smart Grid
• Scope: Engineering, Manufacturing, Commissioning & Maintenance of protection cubicles - Siemens Energy Management (SEM)
• Partners: ELIA Engineering, Akka Technologies
• Location: Huizingen, Belgium
• Achievements:
- Within the manufacture: Performed Siemens pre-FAT of electrical components required for generating stations, electrical substations and high voltage transmission lines
- Within the manufacture: Tested, Simulated and Pre-Commissioned SIPROTEC protection relays, Switchgears & Breakers, Tele-measurements & Tele-Maintenance devices and Electrical-Binary converters
- Wired electrical cubicles and devices (binary input, binary output, electrical cables, Optical fibers...)
- Checked and approved electrical schemes and wiring diagrams
- Injected Voltage and Current throughout the devices with the use of OMICRON Injection tools
- Simulated, Tested and Pre-commissioned various SIEMENS Protection Relays:
7SJ (Overcurrent and feeder protection), 7SA (Distance Protection), 7SD (Line differential protection), 7SS (Busbar protection) and 7VK (Breaker Management)
- Used electrical engineering software such as OMICRON Test Universe and Siemens DIGSI
- Wrotte and improved protocols and procedures
- Assisted client in the final FAT commissioning and validation
• Soft Skills:
- Team working
- Research & Critical Thinking
- Adaptability
- Communication
-
University of West Bohemia, Pilsen
- Research Assistant -Data Science, Pilsen CZECH REPUBLIC (intern)
2018 - 2018
• Data Science, University Project: Building Energy Modelling
• Scope: Research & Development
• Partners: ESIEE Paris & The University of West Bohemia
• Location: Pilsen, Czech Republic
• Achievements:
- Used IoT devices such as sensors to collect water flows and energy consumption data throughout an infrastructure
- Extracted, Cleaned, Analysed, Interpreted and Operationalised the data collected
- Performed a broad Literature Review: Energy Models of water management and energy consumption
- Developed the 1st phase (1st tests and proposal prototype) of an Analytic Predictive Building Energy Model for the water management/Consumption of buildings
- Applied Science Hydraulic, thermodynamic and mechanic of fluids calculations into the model
- Used GIS approach and black & white box techniques to develop a prototype model
- Performed Data Mining techniques such as classification, clustering and summarization
- Used Data Science Software (MATLAB, Python, Excel)
- Through the Model, assisted to turn data into a knowledgeable business value and a decision making tool for the design and engineering of the future water pumps
• Soft Skills:
- International environment (Czech Republic)
- Research & Innovation
- Analytical thinking
- Critical thinking
- Adaptability
-
Solar World Group
- Solar Assistant Project Manager, Nairobi KENYA (intern)
2017 - 2017
• Project: UNOPS Renewables & Green Technologies
• Scope: EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) of green technologies for Medical Health Centers
• Partner: UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services)
• Location: Kenya (Nairobi, Garissa, Homabay, Kakamega)
• Achievements:
- Maintained & monitored project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets & expenditures
- Updated actual/plan expenditure profile on a weekly basis
- Provided IT and administrative support as needed
- Managed external suppliers on equipment and material maintenance support, warranty claims and ensured minimal downtime of solar PV systems
- Involved in the design of Solar PV systems, Solar Water Heaters and Water harvesting systems
- Continuous collection and review of data and information with regard to manufacturers/suppliers of renewable energy equipment and components in Africa and elsewhere
- Assessed project risks and issues and provided solutions where applicable
- Forecasted payments from Vendors/Subcontractors for the monthly invoicing to client
- Reviewed invoices for accuracy and ensured that costs be in line with project budget and correct Work Breakdown Structures (WBS) code.
- Assisted the CEO to Identify requirements for new services to anticipate and further strengthen the Group’s lead in the market
- Coordinated with other discipline engineers, buyers, quality controllers
- Internally, improved the management of invoices with a lean solution considering IT tools and the reduction of unnecessary activities
- Managed, classified and udpated the customer portfolio
- Persormed a Business Model in collaboration with the CEO and the business development team
- For external stakeholders, designed and shared a company profile
• Soft skills:
- International team work
- Professional experience in East African energy company (Kenya)
- Flexibility
- Communication
-
British Heart Foundation
- Volunteer Assistant Sales, Liverpool UNITED KINGDOM (intern)
2016 - 2016
• Project: Student Social Volunteering - Heart Disease Cause
• Location: Liverpool, United Kingdom
• Achievements:
- Customer service
- Inventory management
- Placing of goods in the shop
• Soft skills:
- International team work
- Professional volunteer experience in the United Kingdom (Liverpool)
- Flexibility and communication
-
VINCI ENERGIES
- Assistant Operations Manager, Lille FRANCE (intern)
Montesson
2015 - 2016
• Project: Sustainable & Energy Efficiency Analysis
• Scope: Supply, Maintenance and Retrofit of HVAC cooling systems
• Partners: Etablissements J.C. David, Rexel, Carrier, Le Froid Pecomark, Daikin, Danfoss
• Location: Lille, France
• Achievements:
- Project Management (O&M costs, Work-in-Progress control)
- Involved in the writing of the maintenance Contract
- Monitored and Controlled operational cost
- Planned the maintenance of HVAC cooling systems (exchangers, heat pump, compressors, instrumentation, control and protection devices)
- Implemented the retrofit of HVAC cooling systems when required
- Reviewed & Audited carbon footprint of existing systems
- Designed & Improved Energy Consumption and CO2 emission Indicators
• Soft skills:
- Team work
- Communication
- Adaptability
- Flexibility
-
VINCI ENERGIES
- Technician in HVAC maintenance, Lille FRANCE (intern)
Montesson
2015 - 2015
• Scope: General preventive maintenance & troubleshooting of existing systems
• Partners: Candia, Cargill, Lesaffre, Centurion, J.C. David...
• Locations: France & Belgium
• Achievements:
- Performed the preventive maintenance and troubleshooting of HVAC systems (exchangers, air conditioning, boilers, heat pumps, compressors, instrumentation, control and protection devices)
- Assisted clients in re-Start Ups
- Coordination with O&M and Design offices
• Human skills:
- Team work
- Communication
- Adaptability in field
- Flexibility