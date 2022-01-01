Abdelhakim MUSTAPHA

Abdelhakim studied and worked at international level through various experiences in Europe, Africa and Asia.



Work Background

Over 5 work experiences in France, Kenya, Czech Republic, Belgium and Singapore, including Renewables, Power and Oil&Gas industries.



He is used to work in a busy and teamwork environment. He loves travelling and learning new things.



Since then, Abdelhakim has been involved in the management, coordination and improvement of global integrated EPCIC Energy Projects.



Education Background

Firstly, Abdelhakim graduated with a Degree majoring in energy maintenance.



He passed then with honours a French Master of science in engineering (Diplôme d'ingénieur) at ESIEE Paris with a major in Energy.



He decided to study a second British M.Sc. in Construction Project Management at Heriot-Watt University in Malaysia (accredited by the RICS UK). This 2nd Master's Degree enabled him to achieve a research Master Thesis in Information Technology for Sustainable and Lean Construction.



Specialities

- Energy industry (Renewables, Power, Oil & Gas)

- Sustainable Project Management

- Value and Lean Management

- Sustainable Knowledge & Innovation

- Management & Consulting services



Software

- Management (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, Access, Project and Visio)

- Desktop publishing (Scribus, Canva)

- Analytics science (Python and Matlab)

- Electrical Test & simulation (Omicron Test Universe, DIGSI)



High-level Middle Distance Runner

Simultaneously, Abdelhakim is a French Athlete. He participated at several national championships (PB 800m: 1min54 and PB 1500m: 3min59). He also worked as a coach trainer at AC Champs-sur-Marne (Paris Area).



Languages

French, English, Moroccan Berber, Arabic and Spanish



Contact

Feel free to contact Abdelhakim for any enquiries.



