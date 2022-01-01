Menu

Abdelhakim MUSTAPHA

Qatar

En résumé

Abdelhakim studied and worked at international level through various experiences in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Work Background
Over 5 work experiences in France, Kenya, Czech Republic, Belgium and Singapore, including Renewables, Power and Oil&Gas industries.

He is used to work in a busy and teamwork environment. He loves travelling and learning new things.

Since then, Abdelhakim has been involved in the management, coordination and improvement of global integrated EPCIC Energy Projects.

Education Background
Firstly, Abdelhakim graduated with a Degree majoring in energy maintenance.

He passed then with honours a French Master of science in engineering (Diplôme d'ingénieur) at ESIEE Paris with a major in Energy.

He decided to study a second British M.Sc. in Construction Project Management at Heriot-Watt University in Malaysia (accredited by the RICS UK). This 2nd Master's Degree enabled him to achieve a research Master Thesis in Information Technology for Sustainable and Lean Construction.

Specialities
- Energy industry (Renewables, Power, Oil & Gas)
- Sustainable Project Management
- Value and Lean Management
- Sustainable Knowledge & Innovation
- Management & Consulting services

Software
- Management (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, Access, Project and Visio)
- Desktop publishing (Scribus, Canva)
- Analytics science (Python and Matlab)
- Electrical Test & simulation (Omicron Test Universe, DIGSI)

High-level Middle Distance Runner
Simultaneously, Abdelhakim is a French Athlete. He participated at several national championships (PB 800m: 1min54 and PB 1500m: 3min59). He also worked as a coach trainer at AC Champs-sur-Marne (Paris Area).

Languages
French, English, Moroccan Berber, Arabic and Spanish

Contact
Feel free to contact Abdelhakim for any enquiries.

Entreprises

  • Technip Chiyoda Joint Venture - Senior Subcontract Administrator (NFE LNG Development) - QATAR

    Qatar 2022 - maintenant • Project: Qatar NFE Gas Field Development
    • Scope: EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning) - LNG Trains
    • Partners: Chiyoda, Technip Energies, Qatar Energy
    • Location: Qatar

  • Technip - Supplier Representative (Energean Power FPSO) - SINGAPORE

    Singapore 2020 - 2022 • Project: Energean Power FPSO - Technip Energies GBU
    • Scope: EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning) - Energean Power FPSO vessel (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading) - US$1.6 billion
    • Partners: Energean Oil & Gas, Sembcorp Marine, COSCO, Siemens, DNVGL
    • Locations: France, the United Kingdom, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, the United States, China, Singapore.

    • Achievements:
    - Mobilization and demobilization of +30 suppliers from +15 Countries
    - Organised, planned and managed the Supplier Field Representatives Yard arrangements in line with the PCC Schedule (Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning)
    - From the PCC Schedule, ensured that all the Suppliers are aware of our requirements well in advance of the call to Yard
    - Conducted mandatory training schemes and deliverables as required by the contract
    - Developed and managed detailed Supplier representative schedules for all phases of the project.
    - Coordinated with the PCC Planner and Cost Control Manager, and closely with all other Project departments to ensure that all requirements are met in a timely manner
    - Liaised with Managers (Commissioning , Planning, Cost Control, Business Administration) and PCC Superintendents of all disciplines (Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Telecommunication, Lifting, Rotating, and Process)
    - Ensured that Supplier preservation requirements for equipment are followed throughout the Project
    - Wrotte and improved protocoles and procedures
    - Ensured Supplier as-built documentation is forwarded and input into final documentation.
    - Ensured the Suppliers are leaving Yard on correct time, approved by the discipline superintendents and PCC Manager, and that all reports and time-sheets have been filled up and handed over

    • Soft Skills:
    - Team working
    - Flexibility and Adaptability
    - International Environment
    - Leadership, Communication
    - Ability to work under pressure

  • Akka Technologies - Engineer Consultant (Industry & Energy), Brussels BELGIUM

    Paris 2019 - 2019 • Project: Siemens Energy Automation and Smart Grid
    • Scope: Engineering and Consulting services
    • Partner: Siemens
    • Location: Belgium (Brussels, Huizingen)

    • Achievements:
    - Provided to the client engineering & consulting services for a specific business case
    - Performed a value & lean management study for the client's process
    - Applied a value process mapping technique to overview the process of the Electrical Pre-Commissioning of Siemens Cubicles
    - Throughout the process value mapping, identified the waste related to time, cost and quality
    - Identified key Tacit & Explicit Knowledge and Expert Actors throughout the value process mapping
    - Proposed a Plan of Action with improvement proposals in order to reduce waste and generate value
    - Wrotte and improved procedures
    - Assisted the AKKA Business Development team in generating value for the client
    - Assisted the AKKA Business Development team in the recruitment process of an Electrical Engineer Consultant
    - AKKA Budy program: Helped and assisted new AKKA consultants through the onboarding process
    - Followed internal AKKAttitude trainings (AKKA Risk & Cost Management, AKKA Excel, AKKA Stress Management, AKKA Lean Management, AKKA Body Language)
    - Obtained the Belgian VCA Certification (Diploma SCC Certified, Safety for Operational Supervisors)

    • Soft Skills:
    - International environment (Brussels Metropolitan Area)
    - Creativity & Innovation
    - Communication
    - Ability to work under pressure

  • Siemens - Project Consultant -Testing & Pre-commissioning (Digital Grid & Energy Management), Brussels BELGIUM

    Saint-Denis 2019 - 2019 • Project: Energy Automation and Smart Grid
    • Scope: Engineering, Manufacturing, Commissioning & Maintenance of protection cubicles - Siemens Energy Management (SEM)
    • Partners: ELIA Engineering, Akka Technologies
    • Location: Huizingen, Belgium

    • Achievements:
    - Within the manufacture: Performed Siemens pre-FAT of electrical components required for generating stations, electrical substations and high voltage transmission lines
    - Within the manufacture: Tested, Simulated and Pre-Commissioned SIPROTEC protection relays, Switchgears & Breakers, Tele-measurements & Tele-Maintenance devices and Electrical-Binary converters
    - Wired electrical cubicles and devices (binary input, binary output, electrical cables, Optical fibers...)
    - Checked and approved electrical schemes and wiring diagrams
    - Injected Voltage and Current throughout the devices with the use of OMICRON Injection tools
    - Simulated, Tested and Pre-commissioned various SIEMENS Protection Relays:
    7SJ (Overcurrent and feeder protection), 7SA (Distance Protection), 7SD (Line differential protection), 7SS (Busbar protection) and 7VK (Breaker Management)
    - Used electrical engineering software such as OMICRON Test Universe and Siemens DIGSI
    - Wrotte and improved protocols and procedures
    - Assisted client in the final FAT commissioning and validation

    • Soft Skills:
    - Team working
    - Research & Critical Thinking
    - Adaptability
    - Communication

  • University of West Bohemia, Pilsen - Research Assistant -Data Science, Pilsen CZECH REPUBLIC (intern)

    2018 - 2018 • Data Science, University Project: Building Energy Modelling
    • Scope: Research & Development
    • Partners: ESIEE Paris & The University of West Bohemia
    • Location: Pilsen, Czech Republic

    • Achievements:
    - Used IoT devices such as sensors to collect water flows and energy consumption data throughout an infrastructure
    - Extracted, Cleaned, Analysed, Interpreted and Operationalised the data collected
    - Performed a broad Literature Review: Energy Models of water management and energy consumption
    - Developed the 1st phase (1st tests and proposal prototype) of an Analytic Predictive Building Energy Model for the water management/Consumption of buildings
    - Applied Science Hydraulic, thermodynamic and mechanic of fluids calculations into the model
    - Used GIS approach and black & white box techniques to develop a prototype model
    - Performed Data Mining techniques such as classification, clustering and summarization
    - Used Data Science Software (MATLAB, Python, Excel)
    - Through the Model, assisted to turn data into a knowledgeable business value and a decision making tool for the design and engineering of the future water pumps

    • Soft Skills:
    - International environment (Czech Republic)
    - Research & Innovation
    - Analytical thinking
    - Critical thinking
    - Adaptability

  • Solar World Group - Solar Assistant Project Manager, Nairobi KENYA (intern)

    2017 - 2017 • Project: UNOPS Renewables & Green Technologies
    • Scope: EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) of green technologies for Medical Health Centers
    • Partner: UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services)
    • Location: Kenya (Nairobi, Garissa, Homabay, Kakamega)

    • Achievements:
    - Maintained & monitored project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets & expenditures
    - Updated actual/plan expenditure profile on a weekly basis
    - Provided IT and administrative support as needed
    - Managed external suppliers on equipment and material maintenance support, warranty claims and ensured minimal downtime of solar PV systems
    - Involved in the design of Solar PV systems, Solar Water Heaters and Water harvesting systems
    - Continuous collection and review of data and information with regard to manufacturers/suppliers of renewable energy equipment and components in Africa and elsewhere
    - Assessed project risks and issues and provided solutions where applicable
    - Forecasted payments from Vendors/Subcontractors for the monthly invoicing to client
    - Reviewed invoices for accuracy and ensured that costs be in line with project budget and correct Work Breakdown Structures (WBS) code.
    - Assisted the CEO to Identify requirements for new services to anticipate and further strengthen the Group’s lead in the market
    - Coordinated with other discipline engineers, buyers, quality controllers
    - Internally, improved the management of invoices with a lean solution considering IT tools and the reduction of unnecessary activities
    - Managed, classified and udpated the customer portfolio
    - Persormed a Business Model in collaboration with the CEO and the business development team
    - For external stakeholders, designed and shared a company profile


    • Soft skills:
    - International team work
    - Professional experience in East African energy company (Kenya)
    - Flexibility
    - Communication

  • British Heart Foundation - Volunteer Assistant Sales, Liverpool UNITED KINGDOM (intern)

    2016 - 2016 • Project: Student Social Volunteering - Heart Disease Cause
    • Location: Liverpool, United Kingdom

    • Achievements:
    - Customer service
    - Inventory management
    - Placing of goods in the shop

    • Soft skills:
    - International team work
    - Professional volunteer experience in the United Kingdom (Liverpool)
    - Flexibility and communication

  • VINCI ENERGIES - Assistant Operations Manager, Lille FRANCE (intern)

    Montesson 2015 - 2016 • Project: Sustainable & Energy Efficiency Analysis
    • Scope: Supply, Maintenance and Retrofit of HVAC cooling systems
    • Partners: Etablissements J.C. David, Rexel, Carrier, Le Froid Pecomark, Daikin, Danfoss
    • Location: Lille, France

    • Achievements:
    - Project Management (O&M costs, Work-in-Progress control)
    - Involved in the writing of the maintenance Contract
    - Monitored and Controlled operational cost
    - Planned the maintenance of HVAC cooling systems (exchangers, heat pump, compressors, instrumentation, control and protection devices)
    - Implemented the retrofit of HVAC cooling systems when required
    - Reviewed & Audited carbon footprint of existing systems
    - Designed & Improved Energy Consumption and CO2 emission Indicators

    • Soft skills:
    - Team work
    - Communication
    - Adaptability
    - Flexibility

  • VINCI ENERGIES - Technician in HVAC maintenance, Lille FRANCE (intern)

    Montesson 2015 - 2015 • Scope: General preventive maintenance & troubleshooting of existing systems
    • Partners: Candia, Cargill, Lesaffre, Centurion, J.C. David...
    • Locations: France & Belgium

    • Achievements:
    - Performed the preventive maintenance and troubleshooting of HVAC systems (exchangers, air conditioning, boilers, heat pumps, compressors, instrumentation, control and protection devices)
    - Assisted clients in re-Start Ups
    - Coordination with O&M and Design offices

    • Human skills:
    - Team work
    - Communication
    - Adaptability in field
    - Flexibility

  • Heriot-Watt University (Malaysia)

    Malaysia 2018 - 2019 Master of Science

    British Master of Science Degree:
    - Accredited by the RICS, CIOB and CICES (United Kingdom)
    - Corporate Member of APM (Association for Project Management)

    • Project Management: Theory and Practice
    • Project Management: Strategic Issues
    • People and Organisational Management in the Built Environment
    • Sustainable Design and Development
    • Value and Risk Management
    • Contracts and Procurement
    • Cons

  • ESIEE Paris

    Noisy Le Grand 2016 - 2019 Master of Science in Engineering "Diplôme d'ingénieur"

    French Diplôme d'Ingénieur:
    - Graduated with honor and distinction
    - Accredited by the "Commission des Titres d'Ingénieur" (CTI France)
    - Award: 1st place of the International Excellence Prize (+20 months abroad in Asia, Africa and Europe)

    • Renewable Energy (Solar, Wind, Hydro)
    • Energy Efficiency
    • HVAC
    • Oil & Gas
    • Life Cycle Analysis
    • Thermodynamics
    • Fluid Mechanics
    • Building Envelope

