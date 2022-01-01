Menu

Abdoul ZAKARIA

ORSAY

En résumé

I am deeply interested in new materials and technologies in Materials Science and their applications.

Expertise:
- Materials Synthesis: Chemical synthesis, solid-state synthesis, thin film and atomic layer desposition, growth of nanoparticles under ultrahigh vacuum.
- Surface Science: linking nanoparticles with molecule on the bridge, vibrationnel spectroscopy measurments.
- Spectroscopy / Microscopy: Sum frequency generation ( SFG), UV-Vis, Auger, STM, Mass spectroscopy.

Mes compétences :
Nanoparticules
Électrochimie
Chimie physique
Chimie des matériaux
Spectroscopie

Entreprises

Formations

  • Université Paris Saclay (Orsay)

    Orsay 2015 - 2018

