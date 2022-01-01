Abdoul ZAKARIA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Orsay dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am deeply interested in new materials and technologies in Materials Science and their applications.
Expertise:
- Materials Synthesis: Chemical synthesis, solid-state synthesis, thin film and atomic layer desposition, growth of nanoparticles under ultrahigh vacuum.
- Surface Science: linking nanoparticles with molecule on the bridge, vibrationnel spectroscopy measurments.
- Spectroscopy / Microscopy: Sum frequency generation ( SFG), UV-Vis, Auger, STM, Mass spectroscopy.
Mes compétences :
Nanoparticules
Électrochimie
Chimie physique
Chimie des matériaux
Spectroscopie
