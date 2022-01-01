Abdoul ZAKARIA

I am deeply interested in new materials and technologies in Materials Science and their applications.



Expertise:

- Materials Synthesis: Chemical synthesis, solid-state synthesis, thin film and atomic layer desposition, growth of nanoparticles under ultrahigh vacuum.

- Surface Science: linking nanoparticles with molecule on the bridge, vibrationnel spectroscopy measurments.

- Spectroscopy / Microscopy: Sum frequency generation ( SFG), UV-Vis, Auger, STM, Mass spectroscopy.



Mes compétences :

Nanoparticules

Électrochimie

Chimie physique

Chimie des matériaux

Spectroscopie