Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Abel DJER
Ajouter
Abel DJER
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://edlete.okkw.xyz
Entreprises
2iSE (Ivoire Industrie Services & Entretiens)
- Gérant
2010 - maintenant
Servir avec efficacité les entreprises en leur offrant des équipements de qualité
2iSE
- GERANT
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain Philippe BEUGRE
Anaïs LE ROI
Gilles Théophile KOUAKOU
Komi TEB
Nahoua SORO
Sabas LOKO
Sié Blaise LANTA
Surik MAMEDOV