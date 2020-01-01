Menu

Abel DJER

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Http://edlete.okkw.xyz

Entreprises

  • 2iSE (Ivoire Industrie Services & Entretiens) - Gérant

    2010 - maintenant Servir avec efficacité les entreprises en leur offrant des équipements de qualité

  • 2iSE - GERANT

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau