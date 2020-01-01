Accountantsbox ACCOUNTANTSBOX

Accountant s BOX is a unique SME focused accounting firm in UAE provides Accounting Outsourcing Dubai and outsource accounting services.



We Offer services in Accounting and VAT Consultation and Cloud Accounting Software and provide cost effective accounting, bookkeeping and VAT services in Dubai



We as Outsourced Accounting Company in Dubai believe that every business need to have a proper accounting function to make informed business decisions.







UAE Branch : A division of K.G.L Services FZC, Al Shamookh Building, UAQ Free Trade Zone, Umm Al Quwain, U.A.E



Dubai Office : H Hotel Office Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE





We specialize in :-



Outsource Accounting Services

Cloud Accounting

VAT consultation

Accounts Payable/Receivable Management

Online Payroll Outsourcing

Inventory Accounting

Accounting Services



You can contact us on :- Phone : 971-545481521





You can visit our website for more information - https://accountantsbox.com/



You can also book a consultation with us by filling your details on - https://accountantsbox.com/contact-us/