Menu

Achour IDOUGHI

BEJAIA

En résumé

Control and Industrial Automation engineer, looking for acquiring entrepreneurship, leadership and management skills, aiming to pursue a suitable career in a company which supports intellectual abilities and offers extensive challenges.

Mes compétences :
Pid
Instrumentation
Electronique
Electrotechnique
VHDL
Simulink
Profibus
MATLAB
Microsoft Excel
Multisim
Assembly
Automatique
Arduino
Automatisme
Public speaking
C / C++
API
Scada
Programmable Logic Controller
Zilog Z80 Assembly Language
Proteus
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
NI Multisim
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microcontrollers
Intel Assembler
Communication skills
Cathodic Protection
C++
C Programming Language
Buses
Blogging

Entreprises

  • CEVITAL - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2015 Hardware study of PLC Siemens S7-300 ;
    - Implementation of some basic control systems ;
    - Study of electronic devices and power systems used at CEVITAL's

  • PIC Microcontroller - Programming

    2014 - 2015 : PIC Microcontroller Programming - MikroC at SAKR N.T.L School
    PERSONAL SKILLS

  • Programmable Logic - Controller (PLC) Siemens

    2014 - 2014 : Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Siemens Step 7 at SAKR N.T.L
    School

  • SONATRACK-TRC - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2014 Understating of Hydrocarbon industry, oil & gas shipping in Algeria

    - Introduction to control and automation engineering

    - Study of the cathodic protection (Pipelines protection method)

    TRAININGS

Formations

  • National Institute Of Electricity And Electronics (INELEC) (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2014 - 2016 Masters Degree

  • National Institute Of Electricity And Electronics (INELEC) (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2011 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    Note: English is the language of instruction in the institute.


    INTERNSHIPS AND TRAININGS

  • Institut De Génie Electrique Et Electronique - Université De Boumerdes (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2011 - 2016

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel