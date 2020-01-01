I am a determined person who is used to giving his best in any situation, and have proved myself to my past employers satisfaction in all of the roles that I have undertaken to date. I am actively seeking a role that will enable me to progress my career goals to work as either a Computer Operator or an associate electrical engineer. I am able to provide professional references prior to interview with a progressive company whose activities I can enhance. Although I lack experience in some aspects of my professional life, I am willing to work hard and learn quickly.