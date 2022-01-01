Menu

Adil SABER

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SFR - Consultant CRM Siebel

    2013 - maintenant

  • Darty - Consultant CRM Siebel

    BONDY 2010 - 2012

  • Logica - Analyste Programmeur CRM Siebel

    COMPIEGNE 2009 - 2010

Formations

  • FST Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques (Settat)

    Settat 2008 - 2011 Master
Annuaire des membres :