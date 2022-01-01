Menu

Adil SALHI

Nanterre cedex

Mes compétences :
Administrateur systèmes et réseaux
Informatique
Sécurité
Systèmes et réseaux
Telecom
Télécommunication
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > LAN
VPN
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
XML
SNMP
SAN
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
OpenVPN
Network File System
Network Attached Storage
Network Appliance
Microsoft SQL Server
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux Red Hat
LDAP
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
IPSec
IP
Firewall Watchguard
Dell Server Hardware
CiscoWorks
Cisco VOIP
Cisco Switches/Routers
Cisco Pix Firewall
Microsoft Windows Server
Virtualisation
Administration système
Administration réseaux
Microsoft Windows
HP Procurve
Cisco Catalyst
F5
Fortinet
Riverbed
Watchguard
GNU/Linux
Veeam
VMware ESX
Juniper
Cisco

  • Neurones-IT - Ingénieur réseau

    Nanterre cedex 2016 - maintenant Audit du réseau LAN et mise à niveau de l’architecture
    Optimisation du réseau LAN, 7 sites distants VPN VRF
    Configuration des routeurs et switchs HP E5406, 2530, 2650, 2810, 2920, 3800
    Gestion des VLAN et des protocoles de routage WAN (BGP, OSPF, VRF)
    Participation à la réalisation des nouveaux projets avec les équipes virtualisation et stockage
    Déploiement des équipements Riverbed 3070 CX
    Implémentation de QOS pour la TOIP Avaya
    Gestion et administration de l’environnement de sécurité (Fortinet)
    Amélioration de la supervision réseau avec l’outil POM/Nagios
    Mise en place des procédures d’exploitations et de maintenances
    Mise à jour de la documentation technique

  • Acta - les instituts techniques agricoles - Ingénieur réseau

    2012 - 2016 Refonte complète de l’infrastructure réseau pour un passage en fibre optique pour les instituts techniques du réseau ACTA (bâtiment de 15 étages)
    Gestion du réseau WAN (MPLS, VPN IPsec/SSL)
    Maintien en condition opérationnelle des réseaux LAN et WAN
    Configuration et administration des Switchs layer 3 Cisco Catalyst 3560/HP Procurve 5400zl et 2900 (VLAN 802.1Q, STP, routage, SNMP)
    Sécurisation de l’infrastructure Firewall, Proxy, IPS, Anti-Spam, contrôle des flux
    Gestion des projets de sauvegarde cloud et de supervision réseau (planification, analyse fonctionnelle, mise en place de l'architecture, réalisation, formation)
    Gestion de stockage centralisé SAN en Cloud privé
    Support utilisateurs niveau 2 et 3
    Rédaction des documents techniques

  • Alcatel Lucent - Administrateur réseau

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Administration des réseaux LAN, VPN IPsec et SSL
    Administration des équipements réseaux Cisco
    Sécurisation du réseau, Firewall Juniper, Load Balancing F5 BIG-IP.
    Supervision et amélioration de la performence réseau.
    Assistance utilisateurs N2
    Rédaction des documents techniques

  • MEGATEL - Stage ingénieur réseau

    2009 - 2009 Étude et implémentation d'une architecture réseau sécurisée pour la société (Firewall Cisco PIX, DMZ)

  • URCA, Université De Reims Champagne-Ardenne

    Reims 2010 - 2011 Master 2 professionnel en administration et sécurité des réseaux

    Certifié Cisco CCNA, CCNP (BCMSN, BSCI)

  • Ecole Marocaine Des Sciences De L'Ingenieur - EMSI RABAT (Rabat)

    Rabat 2006 - 2009 Diplôme d'Ingénieur

    Diplôme d'Ingénieur Bac+5 Spécialité Systèmes et Réseaux

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie Maroc (Rabat)

    Rabat 2003 - 2005 DUT en Génie Informatique

