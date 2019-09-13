Menu

Adil UN MAC USER A VOTRE IT SERVICE (YAHYA)

  • consultant en informatique
  • YAHYA COMPUTING Sarl Au
  • consultant en informatique

Marrakech

En résumé

ADIL YAHYA, 35 ans.

https://about.me/adilyahya

2012-2015: Fondateur de l'entreprise YAHYA COMPUTING SARL AU a Marrakech.
2017-2020: Structure informelle, Vente et realisation des prestation informatique a domicile ainsi qu' a distance

My Sway, My Skills and Thanks to Call for IT Needs


Home IT Technician
By Business Travel, we can prepare together an IT Journey focusing to make in order your IT Needs & Demands.
Go to this Sway https://sway.office.com/N1N5VkTSvn6BOBvK?ref=Link&loc=play

Entreprises

  • YAHYA COMPUTING Sarl Au - Consultant en informatique

    Informatique | Marrakech 2012 - 2014 En tant que RESPONSABLE DE PARC INFORMATIQUE.

    ✓ Services métiers multiples, sous la forme d'un Contrat de Maintenance ou d'un carnet de visite pré-commandé dans le but de réaliser et mettre en œuvre les demandes informatiques de nos clients.

    ✓ Une forme de commercialisation de produits à la demande répondant aux besoins actuels avec une vision d'utilisation durable d'un parc informatique.

    ✓ Surveiller et superviser les logiciels, l'infrastructure réseau et les équipements pour qu'ils soient en bon état de fonctionnement pour ses utilisateurs en formant des utilisations techniques pour faciliter l'interaction des utilisateurs pour accomplir leurs rôles en entreprise en trouvant nos connaissances informatiques Cohérentes et Faciles.

  • DIAGONE MAROC - Technicien SAV

    Informatique | Marrakech 2009 - 2011 Matériel Apple - Assistance logicielle.
    ✓ Restauration et migration des données.
    ✓ BootCamp Windows.
    ✓ Livraison à domicile.
    ✓ Assistance et formation à l'utilisation des produits et suites Apple et autres
    ✓ Accessoires: JBL, Parrot, LaCie.
    ✓ Technique - Commercial: Débutant.

  • IPSAMAR/DOMOLUX - Technicien informatique

    Informatique | Marrakech 2007 - 2009 Assurer le bon fonctionnement du parc informmatique.
    ✓ Domotique: débutant
    ✓ Câblage, réseau, armoire de câblage, sous-réseau et mise en œuvre du point d'accès Wi-Fi.
    ✓ Apple Tv, Time capsule et iTunes: Streaming, synchronisation et partage.
    ✓ Système audio (streaming audio): marque SONOS.

Formations

  • Gymglish

    Imintanoute 2019 - 2019 "GYMGLISH CERTIFICATION - 1Free Month” EVALUATION SYSTEM.
    Adil Yahya
    English level* as of 13 September 2019 : 2.5 (~B1)
    Vocabulary and expressions : Marketing and PR vocabulary; computer and IT terms; finance: taxes.
    Communication : Sending an email.
    Grammar : Forming negative constructions; the present progressive tense; conjugating the verb TO BE; let's learn about 'let's' ; etc.

  • Diagone Sarl, Centre de formation agréé avec MCI

    2010 - 2010 TECHNICIEN MACINTOSH CERTIFIÉ APPLE.

  • OFPPT-ISTA-Jbal al Akhdar

    Marrakech 2005 - 2007 TECHNICIEN SPÉCIALISÉ DANS LES RÉSEAUX ET SYSTÈMES INFORMATIQUES.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel