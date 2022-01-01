Menu

Agathe DEMEULEMEESTER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Customer Service
International Trade
Sales
Strategy
Business development
Business management

Entreprises

  • Glen Inn - Manager

    2015 - 2015 > Business development : Sales and Prospection, Revenue management, Marketing, CRM optimization
    > Reception manager : Customer service, Bookings and payments, teams management.

  • Tereos - Sales Assistant

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 2013 - 2014 > Sales management : Coordination of sales actions
    Account management, Link with external partners, Client relationship, Sales follow-up, and Administrative follow-up.
    > Business / Sales strengthening : Development of the pharmaceutical branch at Tereos
    Update of the commercial tools (Products sheets), Optimization of the product range, Creation of new resources files (CRM, data bases), Lead of projects for pharmaceutical development.
    > Communication : Promotion of Tereos pharmaceutical activity
    Events management : Organization and follow-up of professional shows/exhibitions (CPhI) and technical seminars, Management of commercial communication : Distributors extranet, Updates of commercial leaflets.

  • World Trade Center Dublin - International Trade Consultant

    2013 - 2013 > Account management : Individual support to SMEs, Advices in sales, Marketing, Logistics, Finance, International development, Lead of specific market studies.
    > Business development : Prospection, Negotiations and sales meetings, Market studies, Implementing a market positioning strategy.
    > Networking : Representing the World Trade Center during forums, Participation to meetings, politics and commercial events.
    > Communication: Community management, Translation into English, Russian, Spanish and French.
    > Team management : Responsible of the business development pole, Coordination of a team composed of 3 interns.
    > Client services (Consumers and distributors).

  • Plage SA - Assistant Export

    2012 - 2012 ales follow-up : Realization of export statistics, Stock management, Actualization of order sheets, Follow-up of orders.
    > Transport and logistics follow-up : Follow-up with transporters, Client reception follow-up , Service rate management.
    > Client relationship : Claim management, Client care.
    > Prospection : Realization of target market study.
    > Reporting : Communication and translation.

  • Hotel La Barracuda - Receptionist

    2011 - 2011 > Booking management.
    > Invoicing and payments.
    > Client services.
    > Tourism information.

  • VINCI Autoroutes - Toll Cashier

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2009 - 2010 > Customer service and payments.

Formations

  • ESTICE International Business School (Dublin)

    Dublin 2010 - 2014

Réseau