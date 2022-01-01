Agathe DEMEULEMEESTER

Mes compétences :
Customer Service
International Trade
Sales
Strategy
Business development
Business management
Entreprises
Glen Inn
- Manager
2015 - 2015> Business development : Sales and Prospection, Revenue management, Marketing, CRM optimization
> Reception manager : Customer service, Bookings and payments, teams management.
Tereos
- Sales Assistant
Origny-Sainte-Benoite2013 - 2014> Sales management : Coordination of sales actions
Account management, Link with external partners, Client relationship, Sales follow-up, and Administrative follow-up.
> Business / Sales strengthening : Development of the pharmaceutical branch at Tereos
Update of the commercial tools (Products sheets), Optimization of the product range, Creation of new resources files (CRM, data bases), Lead of projects for pharmaceutical development.
> Communication : Promotion of Tereos pharmaceutical activity
Events management : Organization and follow-up of professional shows/exhibitions (CPhI) and technical seminars, Management of commercial communication : Distributors extranet, Updates of commercial leaflets.
World Trade Center Dublin
- International Trade Consultant
2013 - 2013> Account management : Individual support to SMEs, Advices in sales, Marketing, Logistics, Finance, International development, Lead of specific market studies.
> Business development : Prospection, Negotiations and sales meetings, Market studies, Implementing a market positioning strategy.
> Networking : Representing the World Trade Center during forums, Participation to meetings, politics and commercial events.
> Communication: Community management, Translation into English, Russian, Spanish and French.
> Team management : Responsible of the business development pole, Coordination of a team composed of 3 interns.
> Client services (Consumers and distributors).
Plage SA
- Assistant Export
2012 - 2012ales follow-up : Realization of export statistics, Stock management, Actualization of order sheets, Follow-up of orders.
> Transport and logistics follow-up : Follow-up with transporters, Client reception follow-up , Service rate management.
> Client relationship : Claim management, Client care.
> Prospection : Realization of target market study.
> Reporting : Communication and translation.