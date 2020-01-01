Retail
Agathe LEMAISTRE
Agathe LEMAISTRE
Issy Les Moulineaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cegos
- Chargée de Développement Commercial
Issy Les Moulineaux
2018 - maintenant
Cegos
- Commerciale
Issy Les Moulineaux
2017 - 2017
LTD International
- Consultante Commerciale en Rectutement
2016 - 2016
Parthena Consultant
- Assistante marketing
Issy les moulineaux
2015 - 2016
Darty
- Conseillère de vente
Les Ulis (91940)
2013 - 2015
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management
Grenoble
2015 - 2016
Titre Niveau II
CFA C3 ALTERNANCE
Antony
2013 - 2015
BTS
Réseau
André-Pierre LEMAISTRE
Frédéric TAILLEZ
Ludovic CROMBECQUE
Mehdi BRIAND