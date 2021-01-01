Aguila GOPI (R)

We are looking for a Recruiter with full-cycle recruiting experience, from talent sourcing and attracting candidates to interviewing and hiring great employees



>Design and implement overall recruiting strategy

>Develop and update job descriptions and job specifications

>Perform job and task analysis to document job requirements and objectives

>Prepare recruitment materials and post jobs to appropriate job board/newspapers/colleges etc

>Source and recruit candidates by using databases, social media etc

>Screen candidates resumes and job applications

>Conduct interviews using various reliable recruiting and selection tools/methods to filter candidates within schedule

>Assess applicants relevant knowledge, skills, soft skills, experience and aptitudes