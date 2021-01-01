Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ahmed ELHOUSNI
Ajouter
Ahmed ELHOUSNI
KHOURIBGA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Centre Croissant Rouge Marocain Privé D'Informatique De Gestion) (Khouribga)
Khouribga
2006 - 2013
technicien
informatique de gestion
Elkhattabie Ecole Privée(Science/Lettre) (Khouribga)
Khouribga
2002 - 2005
lettre modern
Réseau
Boubacar DAN JOUMA*
Fouad ELHOUSNI
Gamri GAM*
Joëlle ADAM
Meriem ELAJIMI
Sanaâ NANAA
Stéphane SPREAFICO
Youssef MERZOUGAONLINE