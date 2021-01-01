Menu

Aïssa MOUACHA

Blagnac

En résumé

Perform works in engine thermodynamics for major aerospace and automotive companies

/ Achieve technical analyses of existing and future operational requirements

/ Create analytical models to predict engine performance and operating characteristics

/ Develop methods and tools to improve and optimize efficiency of data analysis (Big Data)

/ Data analysis

Mes compétences :
Jupyter Notebook
Aéraulique
Thermique industrielle
CFD
Moteur thermique et performance
Turbomachine
Aérodynamique
Thermodynamique
Modélisation numérique
Microsoft Office
UNIX
Linux

Entreprises

  • Airbus (Synergie) - Aircraft/Engine Cruise Performance Monitoring Engineer

    Blagnac 2018 - 2020 Analysis of the cruise performance of the whole airbus fleet, before and after delivery to customers.
    Monitoring of the production engines (pass-off data), pre-delivery aircrafts and in-Service complaints.
    Detection of potential abnormal trends on performance level.
    Providing of recommendations and corrective actions to the different Programs.
    Support to Airlines about performance shortfall.
    Programs and engines :
    Single Aisle neo/ceo
    -> PW1100G, LEAP-1A, CFM56-5B, IAE V2500
    Long Range neo/ceo
    -> Trent7000/700

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - Consultant : engine performance & operability

    Courcouronnes 2017 - 2018 Follow-up of the SaM146 production engines (analysis of the engine parameters discrepancies)
    Follow-up of the SaM146 endurance cycles tests (analysis of the EGT level)
    Team supervision

  • Airbus - Consultant : engine performance

    Blagnac 2013 - 2016 Validation of engine decks (NPSS, functionalities: flight envelope, bleed/power, max ratings, idles …)
    Specific calculations (for AIRBUS departments: design, quality, ATA36, aircraft performance)
    Validation of the bleed reset (engine speed impact on thrust level vs. installation)
    Validation of the Power Management (SPPMS)
    Refinement of the Ground Idle schedules (in order to reduce taxi phase thrust level)
    Building of a new rating to answer Bogota airport specifications (runway length)
    Analysis of flight tests (Accel/Decel, Go-Around with validation of safety criteria)
    Strong contribution to the LEAP engine certification (analysis of the overshoots (N1,N2,EGT) during lapse-rate Take-Off)
    Preparation of performance specifications and statement of work documents

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - Consultant : engine aerothermal

    Courcouronnes 2012 - 2013 Building of the ventilation model for the LEAP MM1 module (Fan, booster, secondary flow path) with PATRAN-CHAMAN computational chain
    Assessments of trade-offs of proposed modifications (sections, contacts, convection area…)
    Building of the TP5000 HP-compressor model with MAEVA tool

  • Peugeot Citroen - Consultant : engine performance

    Москва 2010 - 2012 Modeling of the air loop of the 1.6L THP engine
    Reproduction of bench tests, model adjustments (drops, thermal, combustion, turbocharger)
    Production of parametric studies (full/part loads)
    Projection of vehicle performances (according to vehicle platform, intercooler…)
    Drafting of methodology

  • Renault - Internal aerodynamics pilot

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2009 Improvement of catalyst light-off (by numerical simulations)
    Proposal of technical solutions (exhaust line insulation type, material)
    Research and definition of a criteria for 3D sensors insertion (lambda, flowmeter)
    Correlation with bench tests and validation of a law to predict sensors behavior
    Presentation of the work and technical findings to management through design reviews

  • Comsol France - Development Engineer

    Grenoble 2007 - 2008 Implementation of projection method for solving the incompressible Navier-Stokes equations
    Analysis and comparison of different numerical schemes
    Application on 3D model and comparison with coupled method (CPU time, memory amounts...)
    Validation of the final iterative method

Formations

  • Université La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2003 - 2007 MASTER 2

    (Fluide-structure interaction
    Thermodynamics
    Turbulence
    Heat transfert)

