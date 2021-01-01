Aïssa MOUACHA

Perform works in engine thermodynamics for major aerospace and automotive companies
/ Achieve technical analyses of existing and future operational requirements
/ Create analytical models to predict engine performance and operating characteristics
/ Develop methods and tools to improve and optimize efficiency of data analysis (Big Data)
/ Data analysis
Mes compétences :
Jupyter Notebook
Aéraulique
Thermique industrielle
CFD
Moteur thermique et performance
Turbomachine
Aérodynamique
Thermodynamique
Modélisation numérique
Microsoft Office
UNIX
Linux