Aissaoui ALI

Je suis actuellement technicien supérieur diplômé de l’institut supérieur informatique Kef (isik), technologie réseau informatique (LATRI)

J’espère pouvoir intégrer une équipe performante et chaleureuse au sein d’une entreprise comme la vôtre afin de pouvoir exploiter au maximum toutes mes compétences informatiques





Mes compétences :

Personal Home Page

Microsoft Office

IOS

X25

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows NT

Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Internet Explorer

Microsoft FrontPage

Microsoft Excel

JavaScript

HTML

GSM

Frame Relay

DOWindows 9x

C++

C Programming Language

ADSL

Microsoft Windows

Java

Data Centre

VPN

VMware

Microsoft Windows 9x

Cisco Switches/Routers

4G Networks

3G Networks

xDSL

Wireless

TCP/IP

SIP

QoS (Quality of Service)

PC Hardware

Nessus

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Exchange 2010

Microsoft Exchange 2007

MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)

LAN/WAN > WLAN

LAN/WAN > WAN

LAN/WAN > VLAN

LAN/WAN

Juniper

IPSec

Ethernet

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Domain Name Server Protocol

Cisco ASA

Audit

2G Networks