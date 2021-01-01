Aitem DJEBALI

Well rounded and result-oriented professional possessing strong skills and proven experience in business development and management in the Electronics Embedded markets.



Underpinned by a strong ability to understand customer expectations and well versed in industrial manufacturing and OEM/ODM project management, encompassing business planning and management with a value-added B2B sales & marketing based on trustful and engaged relationships.



Enthusiastic about multi-cultural environments which make me easy to work with multi-disciplinary team.