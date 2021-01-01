Aitem DJEBALI

-
Kontron
- Key Account Manager
Paris (75000)
2018 - maintenant
Kontron is a global leader in embedded computing technology (ECT). As a part of technology group S&T, Kontron offers a combined portfolio of secure hardware, middleware and services for Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 applications. With its standard products and tailor-made solutions based on highly reliable state-of-the-art embedded technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the best fully integrated applications overall.
-
ADLINK Technology
- Key Account Manager
Paris (75000)
2014 - 2018
Targeting and development new keys accounts from zero to multi-millions yearly revenue, analysis and influence their needs from design in to win. Negotiation of business, manage and support customer projects with technical monitoring. Make recommendations for new solutions, new technology based on the embedded market trends. Setting-up supply chain contracts, monthly reports on sales-related activities, market analyses and competitive summaries. Scheduling and organizing customer audit at our Taipei / Shanghai design center and facilities.
Product Line:
ARM-x86 Computer on Modules, CompactPCI/PlusIO Board, VPX Blades, Industrial SBCs, Motherboards and Chassis, Rugged Systems, Fanless Rugged Embedded Computer, OEM/ODM solutions, software services (BSP back porting & customization...)
-
Avnet
- Field Sales Engineer / Account manager
Paris (75000)
2008 - 2014
Avnet Embedded EMEA is a division of Avnet Inc, positioned for the identification, supply and support of full turnkey Embedded Systems, Sub-Systems and Wireless Products for Industrial Applications.
Operating on a pan-European basis from 9 offices in 9 European Countries,
Avnet Embedded EMEA represents major displays, embedded systems, wireless modules franchises and Microsoft Embedded Operating system.
Development and follow-up of the customer file, prospecting new customers and analysing their needs. Negotiation of business, manage and support customer projects from design in to win, technical monitoring and support, make recommendations for new products, new technology and new markets. Setting-up supply chain contracts, monthly reports on sales-related activities, accounts, market analyses and competitive summaries.
Product Line:
TFT-LCD Display & Touch Panels, X86/ARM board & modules, Wireless Modules Terminals, Operating System
Major Supplier:
NLT Technologies, KOE, Sharp, CMI, AUO, Ampire, Kontron, Congatec, MSC Gleichmann, Avalue, Seco, Bluegiga, Gemalto M2M, Panasonic, Quectel, Microchip Wireless, ATP, Apacer, Sandisk, Delkin Devices, Microsoft Embedded...
-
Neomore
- Field Sales Engineer in Real-Time Embedded Systems
2007 - 2008
- Industrial Board based on ARM, Xscale, PowerPC, X86, 8/16/32 Bits Microcontroller
- Development Tools for Real-time Embedded Applications : Real Time µKernel : µC/OS II with DO178 A/B, Sil 3/2 and 61508 Certification, Linux EOS, Communication Stack, C/C++ compiler and IDE, Jtag Probes, Protocol Analyzer, Software Certification, Software HMI