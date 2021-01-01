Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alain AUCORDIER
Ajouter
Alain AUCORDIER
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Entreprises
Amundi
- Global Head of Infrastructure & Operations
Paris
2017 - 2018
Holcim
- Head of Infrastructure & Operations EMEA
Zürich
2014 - 2015
FONDEP Micro credit
- CIO
Paris
2013 - 2013
Replacement of Core Banking System.
AA Consulting
- CEO/OWner
Molina de Segura
2011 - 2014
Société Générale
- Deputy CIO - Rusfinance
PARIS
2009 - 2011
Société Générale
- Head of Infrastructure - Asia/Pacific
PARIS
2003 - 2008
Société Générale
- Global Head of User Support
PARIS
1999 - 2003
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aymeric NOIZET
Christophe CARATHANASIS
Denny MANSART
Francois SULMONT
Michel MARZAL
Nicolas TESSON
Olivier GUILLEMINOT
Olivier JAN
Rached BEL AIBA
Sebastien BARRIA