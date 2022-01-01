Menu

Alain DAVADANT

Paris

Profile

Broad experience of the set-up and management of Operating Centers and execution of Lump sum Turnkey Projects, PMC, in non-European and multi operating centers working environments.

30 years’ experience (#10 years abroad) across many technical and commercial work disciplines in the fields of refining, gas production and processing, and LNG with Involvement in feasibility, basic, front end, and EPC Projects for new plant and revamps.

Risk Management audit competencies acquired as Internal Auditor reporting to the Technip Management Board.
Specialities:
- General Management (6 years) (Board Member)
- Project Director/COO
- Business development
- Risk Management audit competencies acquired (Internal Auditor)

Entreprises

  • Technip - Project Director

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Technip - Project Director

    Paris 2012 - 2017 PETRONAS - Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) project in Pengerang – Malaysia.
    The complex consists of a refinery with a 150,000-barrel-a-day capacity and a naphtha cracker with a 800,000-tonne capacity per year.
    Deputy Project manager for the Kuala Lumpur activities (Feed) and particularly in charge of the site activities (PMC) - 20 Months

  • Technip - Project Director

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Technip awarded major contract in AlgeriaTechnip has been awarded by Sonatrach, the Algerian national oil company, a contract for the refurbishment and revamping of the Algiers refinery. This lump sum turnkey contract, worth approximately (USD 908 million*), will last 38 months and cover the execution of the complete scope of works, including the design, supply of equipment and bulk material, construction and start-up.

    The revamp of the existing installations will enable refining capacity to be increased from 2.7 to 3.6 million tons per year. The new units will allow the refinery to produce gasoline at specifications similar to those in force in Europe.

  • LITWIN - VP Operations - COO

    2003 - 2010 2007 - 2010 LITWIN Middle East (Abu Dhabi) – VP Operations
    2004 - 2007 LITWIN France – VP Operations
    2003 - 2004 LITWIN, Director of Process and Information Technologies Department

  • TECHNIP - Process Coordinator - Construction Field Engineer - Risk Audit Engineer

    Paris 1989 - 2003 2001 - 2003 TECHNIP-COFLEXIP GROUP, Group internal Auditor
    Performing Risk Management audit assignments within the TECHNIP-COFLEXIP Group on a worldwide basis and directly reporting to the Management Board of the Group.
    1989 - 2001 TECHNIP France, Process Co-ordinator
    • Broad experience in Engineering in the fields of refining, gas production & processing, and LNG with Involvement in feasibility, basic, front end, and EPC Projects for new plant and revamps.
    • 3 years experience on site at the construction and start-up phases (Qatar), for Petronas (Malaysia) and Elf France.

Formations