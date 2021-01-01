Alain DENNINGER | AIMVESTING

AIMvesting is a Property Investment specialist based in London, founded by Alain Denninger: 24 years experience in Property Investment and Wealth Management in London and France. http://aimvesting.com



AIMvesting mostly looks after the UK | EMEA | APAC markets and French Expats living in London.

Our clients come introduced to us by our Partners, Wealth Managers, Private Banks and Family Office.



We are recognised as the reference in Buy to Let Freehold Properties in prime locations in both France and Europe, marketed as both Leaseback and Outright units.



Our bespoke service to our clients : sourcing and vetting property assets right through to assisting with Tax and Legal issues as well as Financing the acquisition.



We market Freehold Property Investments in the following brands:



Adagio Aparthotels (joint venture with Accor Group)

Villages Nature (joint venture with Euro Disney Paris)

Center Parcs in mainland Europe (France, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany)

Pierre & Vacances (French Ski Properties and Côte d'Azur, Spain, Morocco...)



The diversity of Properties and Internationally acclaimed Brands accessible via AIMvesting from

Europe's N°1 Property Developer and Management company makes it a very sound Property Investment.



Summary of key figures:

• Over 47 years experience

• Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange

• A turnover of over 1,4 billion Euros (2014 financial results)

• Over 300 destinations in Europe and the Mediterranean basin

• 50,000 apartments (24 000 investors) sold and under management: 227,000+ beds

• 4 destinations: seaside, mountain, countryside, city

• 7.5 million international clients

• 7,000 FTE employees (Full Time Equivalent)



Mes compétences :

Immobilier

Implantation Commerciale

Développement commercial

Mobilité internationale

Administration réseaux