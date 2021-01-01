Alain DENNINGER | AIMVESTING

Menu

LONDRES

AIMvesting is a Property Investment specialist based in London, founded by Alain Denninger: 24 years experience in Property Investment and Wealth Management in London and France. http://aimvesting.com

AIMvesting mostly looks after the UK | EMEA | APAC markets and French Expats living in London.
Our clients come introduced to us by our Partners, Wealth Managers, Private Banks and Family Office.

We are recognised as the reference in Buy to Let Freehold Properties in prime locations in both France and Europe, marketed as both Leaseback and Outright units.

Our bespoke service to our clients : sourcing and vetting property assets right through to assisting with Tax and Legal issues as well as Financing the acquisition.

We market Freehold Property Investments in the following brands:

Adagio Aparthotels (joint venture with Accor Group)
Villages Nature (joint venture with Euro Disney Paris)
Center Parcs in mainland Europe (France, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany)
Pierre & Vacances (French Ski Properties and Côte d'Azur, Spain, Morocco...)

The diversity of Properties and Internationally acclaimed Brands accessible via AIMvesting from
Europe's N°1 Property Developer and Management company makes it a very sound Property Investment.

Summary of key figures:
• Over 47 years experience
• Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange
• A turnover of over 1,4 billion Euros (2014 financial results)
• Over 300 destinations in Europe and the Mediterranean basin
• 50,000 apartments (24 000 investors) sold and under management: 227,000+ beds
• 4 destinations: seaside, mountain, countryside, city
• 7.5 million international clients
• 7,000 FTE employees (Full Time Equivalent)

Immobilier
Implantation Commerciale
Développement commercial
Mobilité internationale
Administration réseaux

  • AIMvesting | UK | EMEA | APAC - Property+Investment

  • JPB Groupe - Développement réseaux: immobilier locatif

    2010 - 2012 JPB Groupe est un promoteur d'envergure nationale spécialisé dans la rénovation d'immeubles en coeur de ville et proposant des Investissements locatifs ainsi que la gestion de résidences de tourisme d'affaire (Paris, Lille...) à très forte valeur patrimoniale.

    Fonctions exercées: le développement et l'animation de réseaux d'apporteurs d'affaires:
    CGP/CGPI, banques, Agents généraux d'assurance...
    Produits commercialisés: LMNP/LMP, Leaseback, furnished lettings, foncier

  • Groupe BPCE - Développement réseaux: immobilier locatif

    PARIS 2009 - 2010 BPCE est le 2e groupe bancaire français: Banque Populaire - Caisse d'Epargne.
    Sélection par le Crédit Foncier Immobilier (filiale BPCE normée ISO 9002) de programmes immobiliers d'Investissement locatif.
    J'assurais le développement et l'animation des réseaux partenaires d'apporteurs d'affaires:
    CGP/CGPI, banques, Agents généraux d'assurance...
    LMNP/LMP, Leaseback, furnished lettings

  • Valority - Directeur agences NORD-EST

    Lyon 2006 - 2009 l'expertise immobilière de VALORITY s'appuie sur 25 années d’expérience. Valority Investissement assure ainsi une réflexion globale en matière d’immobilier
    Développement et suivi des prescripteurs: Banques et CGP.
    Management des conseillers sur Nancy et Strasbourg. Conseil en investissements immobiliers et financiers. Présence sur les salons pros en région Nord-Est.

  • 1PK Luxembourg - Responsable commercial France

    2002 - 2006 Responsable de la mise en oeuvre d'une politique commerciale homogène sur la France ainsi que du suivi / développement de nouveaux marchés dans l’industrie et la plasturgie.

  • St James's Place Bank (Rothschild) - Gestionnaire d'actifs - Londres

    2000 - 2002 Elu ''meilleur cabinet de gestion d'actifs'' en 2013 (Best Wealth Manager Tax Efficient Investments - 2013 FT/Investors Chronicle Awards). £45.8Md en Gestion d'Actifs.
    Conseil en placements de capitaux on-offshore, gestion d'actifs et comptes titres, conseil fiscal, domiciliation, transmission.
    Clientèle cible: traders et expatriés français.

  • Citibank - Gestionnaire d'actifs - Associé - Londres

    New York 1993 - 1999 Manager d'équipe. Conseil en placements de capitaux on-offshore, gestion de comptes titres, conseil fiscal, domiciliation, transmission. Clientèle cible: traders et expatriés français.

  • ESA 3 (Paris)

    Paris 2012 - 2013 M2 et MSc

    Gestion de patrimoine, Immobilier, Finance & Marchés financiers, Anglais, Gestion de projet, Management & Stratégie, Marketing & Distribution

  • FSA (Financial Services Authority) (Londres)

    Londres 1994 - 1998 Financial Planning FPC 3 (Gestion de patrimoine)

