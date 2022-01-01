Alain DOUZAL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I have been an Epitech student for three years. I have succeeded in all of the projects thanks to my motivation and my great working ability.
I am currently specializing myself as a web developper. I am able to build websites, APIs, browser extensions, create Prestashop stores and so on.
In the future, I would like to be a project manager and coordinate developpement teams, transforming projects into great achievements !
Mes compétences :
Language C
Ruby
HTML
Python
PHP
C++
SQL
JavaScript
Leadership
Prestashop
CSS
Node.js
Programmation orientée objet
Microsoft .NET
AngularJS
PhantomJs
Ruby on Rails
Bootstrap
PostgreSQL
SQLite