Menu

Alain DOUZAL

MONTPELLIER

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I have been an Epitech student for three years. I have succeeded in all of the projects thanks to my motivation and my great working ability.
I am currently specializing myself as a web developper. I am able to build websites, APIs, browser extensions, create Prestashop stores and so on.

In the future, I would like to be a project manager and coordinate developpement teams, transforming projects into great achievements !

Mes compétences :
Language C
Ruby
HTML
Python
PHP
C++
SQL
JavaScript
Leadership
Prestashop
CSS
Node.js
Programmation orientée objet
Microsoft .NET
AngularJS
PhantomJs
Ruby on Rails
Bootstrap
PostgreSQL
SQLite

Entreprises

  • You2you - Developper FullStack (Nodejs, ExpressJs, Sequelize, Grunt, Ruby)

    2015 - maintenant Development of script to retrieve data
    Development of website and api
    Research and development on new technical processes

  • Keldoc - Developper Back end (Ruby on rails) Telecommuting

    2015 - 2015 Development of script to retrieve data (Nokogiri, RestClient, PhantomJs, Sqlite3)
    Development of additional features on the Hub KelDoc integrations
    Development of tools improving internal productivity
    Research and development on new technical processes

  • Bress - Developer Full Stack (Node Js, Angular Js, Sequelize, Grunt)

    2014 - 2015 Bress est une idée. L’idée que l’on peut adapter l’informatique et les technologies pour qu’elles améliorent notre vie, notre physiologie, notre quotidien.

  • Epitech - IONIS - AER (assisant epitech région)

    Le Kremlin Bicêtre 2014 - 2015 Being part of a small group of teaching assistant to mentor freshmen.
    My main role within the team is to assure the proper functioning of TP.

    Application of IONIS's pedagogy :

    - Giving courses to first and second year students.
    - Giving them advices and tips on their projects.
    - Monitoring their examinations.
    - Correcting and marking their projects.
    - Writing reports on their issues.

  • Octipas - Web Developer (Javascript, Bootstrap, Prestashop, Plugin Google Chrome, Firefox)

    2013 - 2013 I have realised two extensions (firefox and google chrome).
    The goal is to store some information of product when we are in product page and to add in a gift list.
    for instance, we can share information in order to do a present for a friend.

    Secondly, I have started the development of Prestashop store with some modules, the handller of products and the establishment of homepage.

  • Fidforpro - Web Developer (Python, Django framework)

    2013 - 2013 My goal was to improve performance of the website and to do some page for newsletters or integration page.
    I worked on Django Framework in Python and on basic langage like javascript, jquery, html, css, ajax.

Formations

Réseau