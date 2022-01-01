Alain DRAPEAU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chalampé dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
A l’écoute du marché, je souhaite apporter mon expérience de Responsable Exploitation / HSE.
Manager opérationnel orienté sur les résultats opérationnels et financiers, mes différentes expériences en production, logistique, sécurité, laboratoire, achat ainsi que l’utilisation d’outils d’amélioration continue sont rapidement exploitables.
Mes compétences :
Chimie
management
formulation
Production
Waste Management
Managerial Skills > Staff Management
puis Responsable Support
Raw Materials Procurement
Audit
Order Management
Stock Control
Compliance
Environmental & Occupational Health > HSE
Chemical Engineering
Continuous Improvement
Raw Materials