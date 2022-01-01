Menu

Alain DRAPEAU

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chalampé dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

A l’écoute du marché, je souhaite apporter mon expérience de Responsable Exploitation / HSE.

Manager opérationnel orienté sur les résultats opérationnels et financiers, mes différentes expériences en production, logistique, sécurité, laboratoire, achat ainsi que l’utilisation d’outils d’amélioration continue sont rapidement exploitables.

Mes compétences :
Chimie
management
formulation
Production
Waste Management
Managerial Skills > Staff Management
puis Responsable Support
Raw Materials Procurement
Audit
Order Management
Stock Control
Compliance
Environmental & Occupational Health > HSE
Chemical Engineering
Continuous Improvement
Raw Materials

Entreprises

  • L'Occitane - Responsable equipe de Production Nuit. Respon

    Paris maintenant

  • Butachimie - Responsable fab HCN puis Adjoint au responsable Environnement Energie

    Chalampé 2014 - maintenant Projet :
    - Internalisation de la gestion des déchets (ex Solvay).
    - Création d'une déchèterie
    - Recrutement, formation de l'équipe d'exploitation
    Technique :
    - Réalisation du dossier ETS4 (quota gaz à effet de serre : allocation de 10 M EUR /an)
    - Suivi de la conformité des rejets environnementaux (eau, air, incinérateur)

    Responsable fabrication HCN
    Exploitation :
    -Gérer (Suivi journalier, optimisation et planification) de l'atelier de fabrication d'HCN(fabrication de 900t/j).
    -Coordonner les projets d'amélioration et d'investissement
    RH :
    -Gestion du personnel (100 personnes), Recrutement du personnel, Plan de formation
    -Plan de polyvalence compétence (30 habilitation/an)

  • Siegwerk à Annemasse - Responsable Production

    2011 - 2012 : Responsable Production chez Siegwerk à Annemasse (-------
    D'abord en charge de la fermeture de l'atelier encres grasses (la mission consiste à assurer la fabrication et livraison des clients et organiser le transfert du personnel : 35 personnes), ma mission s'est prolongée en Espagne afin d'assurer le démarrage des nouvelles productions. (Démarche Lean Manufacturing)
    RH :
    -Réaffectation du personnel dans les ateliers non impactés
    -Organisation du plan de formation
    Exploitation :
    -Gestion des commandes dans le respect des contraintes clients en attente de transfert des outils de production
    -Aide au démarrage des installations transférées en Espagne (Loeches / Madrid)

  • L'occitane - Responsable Production Nuit

    Paris 2011 - 2011 : Responsable Production Nuit chez L'occitane à Manosque (-------
    Site de 500 personnes de fabrication et conditionnement de produits cosmétique (14 lignes, 150 MU/an), j'ai la responsabilité opérationnelle des activités de conditionnement de nuit (équipes fixes) ainsi que des autres services (50 à 100 personnes).
    RH :
    - Mise en place de la communication entre l'entreprise et l'équipe de nuit
    Exploitation :
    -Suivi des TRS et mise en place des axes d'amélioration

  • Dsm Nutritional Products France - Responsable Fabrication

    Village-Neuf 2006 - 2009 : Responsable Fabrication puis Responsable Support chez DSM à Village Neuf (-------
    Site Seveso II seuil haut (400 personnes) de fabrication et formulation de vitamines, j'ai la responsabilité d'exploitation des ateliers de séchage et mise en suspension de caroténoïdes jusqu'en 2007 (30 personnes en 2x8 et 5x8 et 2 agents de maîtrise). J'ai ensuite été nommé responsable du département support (35 personnes, 3 cadres, gestion des achats, logistique et énergies du site.)
    Projet :
    -Démarrage de nouvelles productions dans des contraintes fortes (produits cosmétiques, food)
    Exploitation :
    -Gérer (Suivi journalier, optimisation et planification) les ateliers de séchage et de mise en suspension
    -Coordonner les projets d'amélioration et d'investissement
    -Participation aux études sécurité (mise aux normes ATEX, étude SIL)
    -Fourniture énergies (vapeur, froids, AC, ...) aux ateliers de production du site (73 GW gaz, 35 GW électricité par an)
    -Achat des matières premières du site et achats technique nécessaire à la maintenance et aux projets
    -Membre du comité de pilotage du site
    Résultats :
    -Augmentation de la productivité de l'atelier de séchage (+10%)
    -Mise en place et suivi des paramètres critiques de fabrication
    -Démarrage de nouvelles productions et optimisation de procédés
    -Remplacement du SNCC (Système Numérique de Contrôle Commande)
    -Réduction de la consommation d'énergie -3% (150k EUR /an) et Economie de 300k EUR sur la fourniture électricité

  • DIVINAL - Responsable Exploitation

    2004 - 2005 Mission :
    • Responsable exploitation de l’embouteillage de 7 millions de bouteilles/an
    • Responsable du système qualité
    • Responsable du service ADV

    Résultats : • Démarrage de la mise en place de l’informatisation des stocks.

  • cedest - Auditeur de Production chez CEDEST situé

    2003 - 2004 : Auditeur de Production chez CEDEST situé à -------
    Site de fabrication (70 personnes) d'engrais par compactage. Mission de consultant portant sur la gestion des stocks

  • Tereos - Responsable d'Exploitation chez SYRAL situé

    Origny-Sainte-Benoite 2001 - 2003 : Responsable d'Exploitation chez SYRAL situé à Marckholsheim
    Site Seveso (250 personnes) comprenant deux amidonneries de blé maïs, deux glucoseries de blé maïs, d'un atelier de séchage de sirop de glucose et un atelier d'hydrogénation de sirop, j'ai eu la responsabilité d'exploitation de l'atelier de séchage et de celui d'hydrogénation.(Encadrement de 30 personnes en 6X8 dont un cadre et deux agents de maîtrise
    Projet :
    -Démarrage de nouvelles productions dans des contraintes fortes (cross contamination)
    -Stabilisation de la qualité de produits (mottage) par modification des paramètres de séchages
    Résultats :
    -Augmentation de la productivité de l'atelier de séchage (+50%) par action sur les temps de coupures inter produits
    -Augmentation du rendement (+100%) de certaines fabrications par modification des séquences de broyage, tamisage.
    -Modification du magasin de stockage des produits secs (projet de 150 k EUR )
    -Augmentation de 70% de la productivité par modification informatique des séquences de production
    -Mise au point de régénération de catalyseur
    -Certification ISO 9001 de l'atelier d'Hydrogénation (Mai 2003)

  • URS France situé - Ingénieur Conseil

    2000 - 2001 : Ingénieur Conseil chez URS France situé à -------
    Société de conseil (20 personnes à Lyon) spécialisée en sécurité et environnement dont les activités principales sont la dépollution des sols industriels, l'aide à la mise en place de système de management de la sécurité et de l'environnement, la réalisation d'audit de conformité réglementaire en HSE dans le cadre de cessions/acquisitions
    Résultats :
    -Réalisation de plus de 20 audits et aide à la mise en place de SME chez 4 clients.

  • Seco Fertilisants - Responsable Production / QHSE chez SECO Groupe Kemira/Prayon

    Ribécourt Cédex 1995 - 2000 : Responsable Production / QHSE chez SECO Groupe Kemira/Prayon à

Formations

Réseau