Alessandra ESPOSITO

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

CHARENTON LE PONT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Branding
Curious
Flexible
Management
Multilingual
Proactive

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.alessandra-esposito.okgx.xyz

  • Baglio del Cristo di Campobello - Ceo Executive Assistant at Vinitaly International Exhibition

    2013 - 2013 - Preparation of marketing material in English and Chinese, sending invitations to clients and prospecting of potential new business partners
    - Management of all activities at the stand in order to get the public involved: presentation of different range of wines , tasting, food matching, interaction with customers focusing on the distinctive Sicilian company’s identity
    - Setting up business meeting with international importers and distributors
    - Assistance in translation from Italian to English and French during negotiation with international partners
    - Follow up on networking contacts

  • Cmdo - Compagnia Mercantile d'Oltremare - Business Development Manager

    2013 - 2013

  • Schultz Knudsen China - Business Development Manager Italian SME

    2012 - 2013

  • Hanoi University of Foreign Languages - Italian Lecturer

    2010 - 2011 - Teaching Italian language and civilization at Hanoi university
    - Organizing workshop on Italian movies in the ’80 and ’90 and on the Italian regional gastronomies
    - Set up of cultural events in partnership with Italian Embassy and enterprises operating in Vietnam (Piaggio, Ariston)
    - Research about Vietnam’s pattern of economic development

  • Ozfair SFRL BRUXELLES - Customer Service Representative

    2009 - 2010 - Provided excellent customer service in a fair trade store
    - Set up of awareness campaign about fair trade and responsible consumption
    - Set up of catering services with products from organic farms
    - Research and manage new suppliers and trading partners

  • Università degli Studi di Napoli L’Orientale -  Human Resources and Recruting assistant

    2006 - 2006 - Performing administrative and office support activities for undergraduate and graduate students applying for internships.
    - Scheduling interviews and screening for candidates according to their profiles and backgrounds.
    - Maintaining relationships with enterprises and public bodies partners and seeking for new partnership opportunities.
    - Assisting with internet job posting
    - Maintaining and organizing of student’s database

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Master 2

    Etude des relations économiques Europe/Asie et des spécificités des marchées asiatiques
    Focus sur la communication et la négociation interculturelle appliquée aux stratégies de marketing.
    1er semestre à Paris, 2eme à Shanghai

