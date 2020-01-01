Alessandra ESPOSITO

Mes compétences :
Branding
Curious
Flexible
Management
Multilingual
Proactive
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)2020 - maintenant
Baglio del Cristo di Campobello
- Ceo Executive Assistant at Vinitaly International Exhibition
2013 - 2013- Preparation of marketing material in English and Chinese, sending invitations to clients and prospecting of potential new business partners
- Management of all activities at the stand in order to get the public involved: presentation of different range of wines , tasting, food matching, interaction with customers focusing on the distinctive Sicilian company’s identity
- Setting up business meeting with international importers and distributors
- Assistance in translation from Italian to English and French during negotiation with international partners
- Follow up on networking contacts
Cmdo - Compagnia Mercantile d'Oltremare
- Business Development Manager
2013 - 2013
Schultz Knudsen China
- Business Development Manager Italian SME
2012 - 2013
Hanoi University of Foreign Languages
- Italian Lecturer
2010 - 2011- Teaching Italian language and civilization at Hanoi university
- Organizing workshop on Italian movies in the ’80 and ’90 and on the Italian regional gastronomies
- Set up of cultural events in partnership with Italian Embassy and enterprises operating in Vietnam (Piaggio, Ariston)
- Research about Vietnam’s pattern of economic development
Ozfair SFRL BRUXELLES
- Customer Service Representative
2009 - 2010- Provided excellent customer service in a fair trade store
- Set up of awareness campaign about fair trade and responsible consumption
- Set up of catering services with products from organic farms
- Research and manage new suppliers and trading partners
Università degli Studi di Napoli L’Orientale
- Human Resources and Recruting assistant
2006 - 2006- Performing administrative and office support activities for undergraduate and graduate students applying for internships.
- Scheduling interviews and screening for candidates according to their profiles and backgrounds.
- Maintaining relationships with enterprises and public bodies partners and seeking for new partnership opportunities.
- Assisting with internet job posting
- Maintaining and organizing of student’s database
Etude des relations économiques Europe/Asie et des spécificités des marchées asiatiques
Focus sur la communication et la négociation interculturelle appliquée aux stratégies de marketing.
1er semestre à Paris, 2eme à Shanghai