Alexa GESLIN

RUEIL MALMAISON

  • NOVARTIS - LIMS ANALYST

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2014 Implementation of static data in the Laboratory Information Management System
    Validation: Functional Specs, Performance Qualification, Operational Qualification
    and Execution
    Training of Users
    Support after go-live
    Updating and development of master data
    Creation of User Guides and training for new users
    Interaction between all services: QA / QC services / Production / IT System

  • SIEGWERK France - Chemist in Lab

    2001 - 2011 2001- 2006: CUSTOMER PROJECT OFFICER
    Developments of inks
    Formulation of specific colors required for customers
    Colored formulation development with eyes or software
    Technical issues: color files, MSDS, FT, certificates related to capacity of inks and their uses
    (food grade ...)
    Writing of lab quality procedures
    Writing of compliance and regulation certificates

    2006 - 2011: R&D PROJECT LEADER
    Testing of new polyurethanes in solvent inks
    Formulations of solvent liquid inks with polyurethanes
    Developments of inks tests matching with specifications of inks series
    Creation of Extrusion Lamination and Sleeve series
    Creation of technical tests to evaluate inks resistances
    Tests Robinson: inks vs chocolates
    Analysis of inks by GC, HPLC

  • GRAPHOCOLOR - LABORATORY MANAGER

    2000 - 2001 Management of 4 persons in lab
    Monitoring of production analyses for all baths and colors
    Development of an etching bath
    Involvement in a working group on Standard: ISO 9002 and 14001.

  • ANCEL - DR OETKER - QUALITY TECHNICIAN

    1999 - 2000 Monitoring of german and french claims,
    Analysis of raw material
    Resolution of production problems
    Development of chocolate cake formulations

  • L'OREAL PARIS - QUALITY CONTROLS TECHNICIAN

    1998 - 1999 QUALITY CONTROLS TECHNICIAN
    Analytical controls (GPC titration) and color matching and organoleptic tests of creams

    DEVELOPMENT COLORATION TECHNICIAN
    Development of liquid formulations for colored hairs
    Reading and evaluation of color created on locks of yacks and hairs

    RESEARCH LAB TECHNICIAN
    Creation of a shower gel with vegetable oils
    Technological business monitoring

