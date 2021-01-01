Alexa GESLIN

RUEIL MALMAISON 2012 - 2014Implementation of static data in the Laboratory Information Management System
Validation: Functional Specs, Performance Qualification, Operational Qualification
and Execution
Training of Users
Support after go-live
Updating and development of master data
Creation of User Guides and training for new users
Interaction between all services: QA / QC services / Production / IT System
SIEGWERK France
- Chemist in Lab
2001 - 20112001- 2006: CUSTOMER PROJECT OFFICER
Developments of inks
Formulation of specific colors required for customers
Colored formulation development with eyes or software
Technical issues: color files, MSDS, FT, certificates related to capacity of inks and their uses
(food grade ...)
Writing of lab quality procedures
Writing of compliance and regulation certificates
2006 - 2011: R&D PROJECT LEADER
Testing of new polyurethanes in solvent inks
Formulations of solvent liquid inks with polyurethanes
Developments of inks tests matching with specifications of inks series
Creation of Extrusion Lamination and Sleeve series
Creation of technical tests to evaluate inks resistances
Tests Robinson: inks vs chocolates
Analysis of inks by GC, HPLC
GRAPHOCOLOR
- LABORATORY MANAGER
2000 - 2001Management of 4 persons in lab
Monitoring of production analyses for all baths and colors
Development of an etching bath
Involvement in a working group on Standard: ISO 9002 and 14001.
ANCEL - DR OETKER
- QUALITY TECHNICIAN
1999 - 2000Monitoring of german and french claims,
Analysis of raw material
Resolution of production problems
Development of chocolate cake formulations
L'OREAL PARIS
- QUALITY CONTROLS TECHNICIAN
Analytical controls (GPC titration) and color matching and organoleptic tests of creams
DEVELOPMENT COLORATION TECHNICIAN
Development of liquid formulations for colored hairs
Reading and evaluation of color created on locks of yacks and hairs
RESEARCH LAB TECHNICIAN
Creation of a shower gel with vegetable oils
Technological business monitoring