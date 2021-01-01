Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandra BURLAUD
Ajouter
Alexandra BURLAUD
MURFREESBORO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Espagnol
Entreprises
Organico Realfoods Ltd
- Assistante Marketing Export
2016 - 2016
Laboratorios Almond/Nutriops
- Assistante Marketing Export
2016 - 2016
Videoplugger
- Sales & Marketing Assistant, London
2015 - 2015
• update the data base of the company
• management of the sales
• relationship with foreign customers
• looking for new markets
Formations
IAE Caen
Caen
2016 - maintenant
Université Caen
Caen
2015 - 2016
Masters Degree
Middle Tennessee State University
Murfeesboro
2015 - 2015
Principles of Management
Principles of Marketing
Principle of Public Relations
Advanced Spanish Level
American Government and Politics
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
2014 - 2015
Master
Foreign Languages Applied to Project Management, Caen,
France (1ère année de Master LEA en Management de Projets)
Durham University (Durham)
Durham
2013 - 2014
Bachelors Degree
(Erasmus) : 3rd year of Bachelor in Applied Foreign Languages, England (L3 Langues Etrangères Appliquées Anglais/Espagnol)
Université François Rabelais
Tours
2011 - 2014
Licence Langues Etrangères Appliquées
Graduated of Applied Foreign Languages (English/Spanish) with Honors, Tours,
mention assez bien)
Réseau
Amandine GUILLEMOIS
Benoit PIOCHON
Camille ROUILLÉ
Céline HAY
Christophe CERQUEIRA
Djibril MBAYE
Dominique PIPON
Guillaume VANHEMS
James C. GRABMEIER
Pierre-Rémy LASSALLE