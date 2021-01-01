Menu

Alexandra BURLAUD

MURFREESBORO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Espagnol

Entreprises

  • Organico Realfoods Ltd - Assistante Marketing Export

    2016 - 2016

  • Laboratorios Almond/Nutriops - Assistante Marketing Export

    2016 - 2016

  • Videoplugger - Sales & Marketing Assistant, London

    2015 - 2015

    • update the data base of the company
    • management of the sales
    • relationship with foreign customers
    • looking for new markets

Formations

  • IAE Caen

    Caen 2016 - maintenant

  • Université Caen

    Caen 2015 - 2016 Masters Degree

  • Middle Tennessee State University

    Murfeesboro 2015 - 2015
    Principles of Management
    Principles of Marketing
    Principle of Public Relations
    Advanced Spanish Level
    American Government and Politics

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 2014 - 2015 Master

    Foreign Languages Applied to Project Management, Caen,
    France (1ère année de Master LEA en Management de Projets)

  • Durham University (Durham)

    Durham 2013 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    (Erasmus) : 3rd year of Bachelor in Applied Foreign Languages, England (L3 Langues Etrangères Appliquées Anglais/Espagnol)

  • Université François Rabelais

    Tours 2011 - 2014 Licence Langues Etrangères Appliquées

    Graduated of Applied Foreign Languages (English/Spanish) with Honors, Tours,
    mention assez bien)

