Alexandra DESNOYERS

Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking - SGCIB
- Operations expert for Descartes Trading SA
2015 - maintenantSupport and monitoring of the daily trading activity of Descartes Trading SA – a SG wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to proprietary trading, created in response to the French Banking Law, gathering all the speculative activities of the bank (credit equity arbitrage, relative value trading, long/short equity)
Middle office point of entry for the FO, IT, accounting and risk teams to the subsidiary Descartes Trading
~ Daily activities:
- Tools development to secure and optimize the perimeter
- Contributing to the design and implementation of new tools and to the management of new products
- Support and monitoring of the daily trading activity of Descartes Trading
- Constitution of a dedicated middle office team for Descartes trading and people's training
Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking - SGCIB
- Trader assistant
PARIS2011 - 2015Support and monitoring of the daily proprietary trading activities :
- Traders’ assistance with the daily operations and any issues and queries
- Monitoring of deals integration to the bank IT system chain (trading tools set-up, referential issues, ...)
- Traders’ bookings control on a wide scope of financial products (stocks, futures/forwards, listed/OTC options, forex, bonds, convertible bonds, IRD, CDS, repo)
- Modeling of convertible bonds in the FO's referential
- PnL control at the end of each trading day
- Management of the trading books: position transfers, product expiries, corporate actions, borrowings for short positions
- Settlement issues management
Société Générale
- Stastician analyst
PARIS2008 - 2011New tools developments to support the sales team:
- Appetency scores’s development revealing the propensity of customers to subscribe to a specific product (data query, data analysis, modeling, performance follow-up)
- Construction of an index combining appetence, profitability and retaining power to prioritize product offers
- Studies to improve customer's knowledge