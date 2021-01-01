Menu

Alexandra DESNOYERS

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Statistiques
Finance de marché

Entreprises

  • Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking - SGCIB - Operations expert for Descartes Trading SA

    2015 - maintenant Support and monitoring of the daily trading activity of Descartes Trading SA – a SG wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to proprietary trading, created in response to the French Banking Law, gathering all the speculative activities of the bank (credit equity arbitrage, relative value trading, long/short equity)
    Middle office point of entry for the FO, IT, accounting and risk teams to the subsidiary Descartes Trading
    ~ Daily activities:
    - Tools development to secure and optimize the perimeter
    - Contributing to the design and implementation of new tools and to the management of new products
    - Support and monitoring of the daily trading activity of Descartes Trading
    - Constitution of a dedicated middle office team for Descartes trading and people's training

  • Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking - SGCIB - Trader assistant

    PARIS 2011 - 2015 Support and monitoring of the daily proprietary trading activities :
    - Traders’ assistance with the daily operations and any issues and queries
    - Monitoring of deals integration to the bank IT system chain (trading tools set-up, referential issues, ...)
    - Traders’ bookings control on a wide scope of financial products (stocks, futures/forwards, listed/OTC options, forex, bonds, convertible bonds, IRD, CDS, repo)
    - Modeling of convertible bonds in the FO's referential
    - PnL control at the end of each trading day
    - Management of the trading books: position transfers, product expiries, corporate actions, borrowings for short positions
    - Settlement issues management

  • Société Générale - Stastician analyst

    PARIS 2008 - 2011 New tools developments to support the sales team:
    - Appetency scores’s development revealing the propensity of customers to subscribe to a specific product (data query, data analysis, modeling, performance follow-up)
    - Construction of an index combining appetence, profitability and retaining power to prioritize product offers
    - Studies to improve customer's knowledge

Formations

