Menu

Alexandra LEVRAT

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Assistante de direction
International
Adaptabilité
Microsoft Office
Autonomie
Organisation d'évènements
Demande de visas
Discretion

Entreprises

  • Orange Cyberdefense - Assistante commerciale

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • LafargeHolcim - Department assistant & trainee

    Rapperswil-Jona 2008 - 2015 Missions: organization of meetings & events, at national and international level, travel
    organization (hotel, rental car, flight booking, transfers...). Visas applications.
    Typing letters/minutes/reports ensure the communication between the department
    and internal/external correspondent, managing of team's diaries, follow-up and
    treatment of director's mailbox, ordering of equipment/services/supplies, budget
    follow-up, implementation and monitoring of expense claims. Work on specific
    projects (samples exportation, monthly report, competitive monitoring, treatment of
    various data).

  • H.Landers - Saleswoman clothes (temporary contract)

    2005 - 2005 Missions: reception and advice to customers, inventory management and supplies,
    sales cashing, arrangement of products.

  • bioMérieux - Packaging operator

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2005 - 2008 Logistics tasks: supply chain management of the production operators, anticipate
    orders, ensure the link between production and outbound logistics, time management
    and priorities.
    Operational tasks: manual work, work on machine, monitoring of production records,
    manutention.

Formations

Réseau