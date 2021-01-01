Alexandra LEVRAT

Mes compétences :
Assistante de direction
International
Adaptabilité
Microsoft Office
Autonomie
Organisation d'évènements
Demande de visas
Discretion
Entreprises
Orange Cyberdefense
- Assistante commerciale
Paris2017 - maintenant
LafargeHolcim
- Department assistant & trainee
Rapperswil-Jona2008 - 2015Missions: organization of meetings & events, at national and international level, travel
organization (hotel, rental car, flight booking, transfers...). Visas applications.
Typing letters/minutes/reports ensure the communication between the department
and internal/external correspondent, managing of team's diaries, follow-up and
treatment of director's mailbox, ordering of equipment/services/supplies, budget
follow-up, implementation and monitoring of expense claims. Work on specific
projects (samples exportation, monthly report, competitive monitoring, treatment of
various data).
2005 - 2005 Missions: reception and advice to customers, inventory management and supplies,
sales cashing, arrangement of products.
bioMérieux
- Packaging operator
MARCY-L'ETOILE2005 - 2008Logistics tasks: supply chain management of the production operators, anticipate
orders, ensure the link between production and outbound logistics, time management
and priorities.
Operational tasks: manual work, work on machine, monitoring of production records,
manutention.