Alexandra VERBECQ

17 Juin Production - Shine - C Presse production - Le Jounal International de Médecine
- Journaliste & Journaliste scientifique
Paris (75000)2016 - maintenantDocumentaires pour France 5 (Enquête de santé), TF1 (Grands Reportages, Reportage Découverte), France 2 (Infrarouge) et M6 (Zone interdite).
Interviews pour le Journal International de Médecine.
BFMTV
- Journaliste Reporter d'Images
Paris2015 - 2015
Laboratoires Merck Sharp Dohme
- External scientific information Manager. General public, patients and patients groups
2013 - 2015
Laboratoires Merck Sharp Dohme
- Healthcare professionals scientific information Manager
2007 - 2013
Lp [active partner] (Groupe LP)
- Directeur Général Adjoint
2004 - 2007
Syzygy (Groupe WPP)
- Directeur conseil éditorial
2000 - 2003
Action d'éclat (Archipel santé) - NHA Communication - Electricité de France
- Directeur conseil éditorial