Alexandra VERBECQ

Paris

En résumé

Journaliste & Journaliste scientifique

Entreprises

  • 17 Juin Production - Shine - C Presse production - Le Jounal International de Médecine - Journaliste & Journaliste scientifique

    Paris (75000) 2016 - maintenant Documentaires pour France 5 (Enquête de santé), TF1 (Grands Reportages, Reportage Découverte), France 2 (Infrarouge) et M6 (Zone interdite).
    Interviews pour le Journal International de Médecine.

  • BFMTV - Journaliste Reporter d'Images

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Laboratoires Merck Sharp Dohme - External scientific information Manager. General public, patients and patients groups

    2013 - 2015

  • Laboratoires Merck Sharp Dohme - Healthcare professionals scientific information Manager

    2007 - 2013

  • Lp [active partner] (Groupe LP) - Directeur Général Adjoint

    2004 - 2007

  • Syzygy (Groupe WPP) - Directeur conseil éditorial

    2000 - 2003

  • Action d'éclat (Archipel santé) - NHA Communication - Electricité de France - Directeur conseil éditorial

    Paris 1993 - 1999

Formations

Réseau