Alexandre DESORMEAUX

I became a Safety Engineer in 2013. I have 2 Master Degrees. I am Security Manager, Security Officer, HUMINT Officer, Field Officer, Negotiator, HSE, TL, PPO, PSD, First Aid and Security Driver qualified. I have an excellent knowledge of Security and Safety and I am used to hostile environments. I can manage a project, deal with the clients, lead successfully a security and safety Policy and complete any mission with autonomy and flexibility.



Mes compétences :

First Aid

TL, PPO, PSD

Negotiator

HUMINT Officer

Field Officer

Safety Engineer

HSE

Security Manager

Security Adviser

Security Driver