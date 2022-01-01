Menu

Alexandre DESORMEAUX

MARSEILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I became a Safety Engineer in 2013. I have 2 Master Degrees. I am Security Manager, Security Officer, HUMINT Officer, Field Officer, Negotiator, HSE, TL, PPO, PSD, First Aid and Security Driver qualified. I have an excellent knowledge of Security and Safety and I am used to hostile environments. I can manage a project, deal with the clients, lead successfully a security and safety Policy and complete any mission with autonomy and flexibility.

Mes compétences :
First Aid
TL, PPO, PSD
Negotiator
HUMINT Officer
Field Officer
Safety Engineer
HSE
Security Manager
Security Adviser
Security Driver

Entreprises

  • Banque Européenne d'Investissement - Security Officer - Business Travel

    2014 - maintenant

  • BEI - Security Officer - Business Travel

    2013 - maintenant Managed security of business travels for the BEI personnel
    Company: BEI

  • ZENITH ALLIANCE - Head of Mission

    2011 - 2013 Managed security of Russian VIPs
    Company: ZENITH ALLIANCE

  • Commission Européenne - Securiry Advisor

    Bruxelles 2010 - 2014

  • Basra - Security and Training Officer

    2010 - 2010 Protection of a German delegation and training of their local staff (short term mission)Company: SABRE INTERNATIONAL SECURITY

  • PPS LTD - CP Operator

    2008 - 2010 2IC, TL, CP Operator, Afghanistan (ISAF badge holder / Weapon permit/ Work permit)
    Protection of the Head of Delegation, Ambassador of the EU in Afghanistan
    Company: PPS LTD

  • UNITY OSG - Manager, TL & CP Operator

    2007 - 2008 Escort and static protection of the EUPOL civilian personnel
    Company: UNITY OSG

  • CGC - Site Security Manager

    2006 - 2007 Security, Safety and logistic of prospection sites in Mexico & Guatemala
    Company: CGC

  • OSSI SAFENET - DOD contractor

    2004 - 2006 TL, PSD, Baghdad, Iraq (DOD contractor)
    Escort for employees, clients and convoys of the American company ECCI
    Company: OSSI-SAFENET

  • AIGLE AZUR - Sky Marshall

    Tremblay en France 2002 - 2004 Responsible for security on sensitive flights, various locations
    Security of flights and security training of ground and flying staff
    Company: AIGLE AZUR TRANSPORT AERIEN

  • PRETORY - Sky Marshall

    1997 - 1998 Responsible of Security on sensitive flights, various locations
    Company : AIR FRANCE - SKYTEAM

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau