Alexandre EYER

LONDON

En résumé

Currently looking for job opportunities in London.
Feel free to contact.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office 2010
Web-Marketing
Photoshop
Internet
Community Management

Entreprises

  • Performics - SEO Account Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Just Search - Chargé de projet SEO et Stratégiste Netlinking

    Paris 2014 - 2015

  • Classcroute - Chargé du webmarketing

    2012 - maintenant

  • La Halle aux Chaussures / Chaussland - Community Manager / Assistant E-commerce

    2011 - 2012 - Community Management,
    - Suivi des ventes réalisées depuis Facebook et mobile
    - Veille concurrentielle,
    - Assistant Newsletter, création newsletter
    - Assistant aux développements d'évènements,
    - Google Analytics,
    - Assistant E-commerce

  • Télécom Ecole de Management - Community Manager - Web éditorialiste

    2010 - 2011 - Community Management,
    - Rédaction de pages, de posts et d'articles,
    - Préparation à la refonte du site web : arborescence, fonctionnalités..
    - Campagne de publicité (Facebook Ads)
    - Suivi projet application smartphone

  • AGF - Allianz / Société d'assurance - Employé administratif

    2009 - 2009 Job d'été :
    - Classification dossier
    - Distribution courrier

  • ONG Conseil - Recruteur de Dons

    PARIS 2009 - 2009 Démarcher les personnes dans la rue,
    Présentation d'une association,
    "Vendre" son association pour inciter aux dons par prélèvement mensuel,

  • Numéricable - Commercial

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Prospection client,
    Prospection en porte à porte,
    Signature contrat,

  • Lego - Responsable boutique

    Paris 2009 - 2010 - Préparation commande,
    - Réassort des rayons,
    - Vente - conseil,

  • AGF - Allianz / Société d'assurance - Employé administratif

    2008 - 2008 Job d'été :
    - Gestion parc informatique,
    - Mise à jour des postes,
    - Aide à la création de tableaux comptables,
    - Stockage des unités défectueuses

  • AGF - Allianz / Société d'assurance - Employé administratif

    2007 - 2007 Job d'été, mes missions étaient :
    - Classification Dossier,
    - Distribution courrier,

Formations

  • Sup Career

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Management de Projet et Marketing Interactif

    Master 1 Management de Projet et Marketing Interactif

  • Groupe INSEEC (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Université Evry Val D'Essonne

    Evry 2010 - 2011

  • IUT De SCEAUX (Sceaux)

    Sceaux 2009 - 2010 Marketing

  • IUT Paris Descartes

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Techniques de Commercialisation

