Alexandre GALANTH

Langages :
PHP, C#, Action Script, SQL, HTML, Javascript, C, C++, Java, VB scripts, Silverlight
Logiciels : Adobe Illustrator, Fireworks, Dreamweaver, Flash, Silverlight, Microsoft Expression, Photoshop, SQL Server, Microsoft Visual Studio, Borland C++, Access, Système Unix, Système Windows
Framework :
- Php : PHPLIB, Zend
- Javascript : Prototype / Mootools / JQuery
CMS : Wordpress, Drupal
Mes compétences :
Adobe
Adobe Dreamweaver
Dreamweaver
Flash
Microsoft Silverlight
Microsoft Visual Studio
PHP