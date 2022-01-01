Menu

Alexandre GALANTH

Suresnes

Langages :
PHP, C#, Action Script, SQL, HTML, Javascript, C, C++, Java, VB scripts, Silverlight

Logiciels : Adobe Illustrator, Fireworks, Dreamweaver, Flash, Silverlight, Microsoft Expression, Photoshop, SQL Server, Microsoft Visual Studio, Borland C++, Access, Système Unix, Système Windows

Framework :
- Php : PHPLIB, Zend
- Javascript : Prototype / Mootools / JQuery
CMS : Wordpress, Drupal

Mes compétences :
Adobe
Adobe Dreamweaver
Dreamweaver
Flash
Microsoft Silverlight
Microsoft Visual Studio
PHP

Entreprises

  • Aressy - Développeur d'application (responsable développement)

    Suresnes maintenant

  • Easycare - Développeur en apprentissage

    2006 - 2007 Conception d'un site internet : http://easycare.fr
    Développement d'application Php afin de gérer les ressources humaines.
    Création d’évaluations dynamiques en Php/Flash, administration d'un serveur linux...

  • Société de Capital-Risque Hedera - Développeur / Designer et Intégrateur en apprentissage

    2005 - 2006 Création et gestion de 2 sites internet via un gestionnaire de contenu (Ovidentia)

  • Cabinet Dialogos - Développeur / Designer et Intégrateur en apprentissage

    2004 - 2005 Créations de site Internet

Formations

Réseau