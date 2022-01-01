Alexandre GUENOUNOU

-
X-PRIME GROUPE
- Directeur de Projet
Toulouse
2016 - maintenant
-
Ubisoft
- EMEA Digital Marketing Manager
Montreuil
2015 - 2016
• Project management of major digital activations and experiences
• Definition and coordination of the Social Media, CRM & Digital Influencer strategy
• Website project management, for both marketing websites and webapps
• Performance analysis on all digital channels (owned, earned & paid media)
• Coordination of local EMEA subsidiaries for Digital Marketing activities
-
Ubisoft
- Digital Marketing Manager - France
Montreuil
2011 - 2014
Responsible for driving brand awareness and conversion in France, through all the digital channels.
• PAID MEDIA:
- Digital marketing campaigns on both web and mobile with bugets up to 1M€.
- Social Media advertising : management of Facebook & Twitter campaigns on a daily basis.
• OWNED MEDIA:
- CRM & weekly reports on consumer activity around Ubisoft's products.
- Webmastering and maintenance of Ubisoft's websites & portals.
• EARNED MEDIA:
- Youtubers : over 32M views generated in one year on more than 35 different products.
- Social Media : management of 10+ Facebook Pages (3.5M+ total fans) and 10+ Twitter account (100k+ followers)
- Influencer management (blogs, VIPs, etc.) : event organization, products previews & reviews, etc.
-
Cisco Systems
- Europe Marketing Intern
Issy les Moulineaux
2010 - 2010
- In charge of Cisco's Virtual Events program for France, consisting of webinars for clients, consultants and partners in both technological and business related topics.
- Led an ambitious CRM Database update project, during which we updated the database with more than 1000 contacts from the 200 French top-accounts.
- In charge of Customer Testimonials, in relation with clients, creative agencies and partners. My role was to coordinate the creation of useful and attractive resources (videos, documents, presentation, ...) to be used in support of the sales force.
- Helped on many Online Marketing issues such as the supervision & audit of the media agency and the insertion of Cisco France on Facebook & Twitter.
-
Ubisoft
- Freelance Community Manager
Montreuil
2009 - 2011
Ubisoft Forum Manager : In this mission I was in charge of the full maintenance of Ubisoft's official French forums (design, content, animation, etc.).
-
Ubisoft
- Assistant Web Marketing & CRM
Montreuil
2009 - 2009
- Community Management : weekly reports on community activity, animation & relationship management of top influencers.
- Websites management : maintenance & content update of Ubisoft France's product & corporate websites.
- Organization of online and offline events.
- Audit of Ubisoft's customer support : monitoring of their activity and improvement recommendations.