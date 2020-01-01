Menu

Alexandre GUITTARD

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Easy Hardware Trading - Business developper

    Breukelen 2014 - 2015 EHT Easy Hardware Trading: Distributeur indépendant de matériel de réseau toutes marques: Cisco, HP, Juniper, Huawai

    Spécialité: Contact pour rachat de sur plus ou remplacement du parc réseau de votre entreprise ou celui de vos clients
    Nous pouvons également vous fournir, en cas de besoin, du matériel.

  • 2arh - Business developper

    2014 - 2014 Create and starting a business.

  • INSEEC - Animator / Events

    Paris 2013 - 2013 -Team work
    -Creating event
    -Management animation
    -Management candidates

  • Football Club des Girondins de Bordeaux - Street marketing

    Le Haillan 2013 - 2013

  • Eden park - Client Advisor

    2012 - 2013 Advice and sale of clothing

    - Advice and sales to customers
    - Inspection of goods
    - replenishing of merchandise to the store

    Technical skills:
    - knowledge of sales skills
    - knowledge of all products
    - sales capabilities, negotiation and customer loyalty
    - power to convince

    Human skills:
    - Listen
    - availability
    - courtesy
    - adaptability

Formations

  • INSEEC (Hoofddorp)

    Hoofddorp 2012 - maintenant Master degree

    Specialization in accounting and controling.

