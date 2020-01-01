Alexandre GUITTARD

-
Easy Hardware Trading
- Business developper
Breukelen
2014 - 2015
EHT Easy Hardware Trading: Distributeur indépendant de matériel de réseau toutes marques: Cisco, HP, Juniper, Huawai
Spécialité: Contact pour rachat de sur plus ou remplacement du parc réseau de votre entreprise ou celui de vos clients
Nous pouvons également vous fournir, en cas de besoin, du matériel.
-
2arh
- Business developper
2014 - 2014
Create and starting a business.
-
INSEEC
- Animator / Events
Paris
2013 - 2013
-Team work
-Creating event
-Management animation
-Management candidates
-
Football Club des Girondins de Bordeaux
- Street marketing
Le Haillan
2013 - 2013
-
Eden park
- Client Advisor
2012 - 2013
Advice and sale of clothing
- Advice and sales to customers
- Inspection of goods
- replenishing of merchandise to the store
Technical skills:
- knowledge of sales skills
- knowledge of all products
- sales capabilities, negotiation and customer loyalty
- power to convince
Human skills:
- Listen
- availability
- courtesy
- adaptability