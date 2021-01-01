Menu

Alexandre LENGUIN

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management

Entreprises

  • Grdf - Chargé d 'affaires

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • GrDF - Technicien travaux tiers

    Paris 2013 - 2018

  • Gascogne energie service - Technico commercial/chef de secteur

    2010 - 2013

  • SCREG - Chef de chantier d'application enrobés

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2008

  • COLAS INTERNATIONNAL - Chef de chantier

    2003 - 2007

  • GROUPE EUROVIA - Chef de chantier

    1998 - 2003

  • ELECTRO FRANCE - Monteur electricien

    1996 - 1997

Formations

Réseau