Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre LENGUIN
Ajouter
Alexandre LENGUIN
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Entreprises
Grdf
- Chargé d 'affaires
Paris
2018 - maintenant
GrDF
- Technicien travaux tiers
Paris
2013 - 2018
Gascogne energie service
- Technico commercial/chef de secteur
2010 - 2013
SCREG
- Chef de chantier d'application enrobés
Boulogne-Billancourt
2007 - 2008
COLAS INTERNATIONNAL
- Chef de chantier
2003 - 2007
GROUPE EUROVIA
- Chef de chantier
1998 - 2003
ELECTRO FRANCE
- Monteur electricien
1996 - 1997
Formations
Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu
Bordeaux
2008 - 2009
Centre De Formation Professionnelle (Egletons)
Egletons
1997 - 1998
Chef de chantier "Travaux publics routes"
Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies
Talence
1992 - 1995
Génie civil
Lycée Cantau
Anglet
1989 - 1992
Bac génie civil
Réseau
Alexandre DUMAS
Cécile PALAU
Gaël ROBIN
Jean-Denis DEFFIEUX
Jean-Maxime CACHEUX
Kévin BONNEL
Martial EKOA ZIBI
Serge BAILE
Sylvie ROSSEL