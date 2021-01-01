Alexandre MATHIEU

-
STOKKE AS
- Regional Area Director Western Europe - France, Belgium & Luxembourg, Switzerland -
2018 - 2019
As part of the European Sales Leading Teams, defining commercial & marketing strategies to win shares in the markets as well as ensuring full understanding & implementation by the teams
Full P&L management and all business drivers,
Day to day operational management, working with General Management, Marketing, Finance and Supply teams.
Building annual budget and Mid Term Plan including investment and all resources.
-
STOKKE AS
- Country Manager - France, Belgium & Luxembourg -
2014 - 2018
Articulate strategies and lead people engagement to reach company's objectives & vision (8 team members)
Full P&L responsibility at country level
Negotiation of strategic partnerships and long-term agreements with international accounts
Development of operational marketing (trade marketing, PR, category management, merchandising)
Inspire, engage and motivate multi-cultural teams (recruiting, talent managing, coaching)
Main Results (2014-2017):
- Increase market share, net sales & profitability of the area (Net Sales > +45%)
- Increase premiumness & desirability of the brand, through distribution optimization (-135 doors), termination of all promotional activities & new PR and communication strategy
-
Beauté Prestige International (Shiseido Group)
- Regional Sales Manager Travel Retail
2013 - 2014
Brands : Burberry, Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez & Elie Saab
Scope : Gebr Heinemann & Setur
Missions : Development of Sales, Profits and Market Share of our brands portfolio
Negotiation of Trade terms
Negotiation of Trade Promotional Plans and other Sell Out booster investments
Budget construction and P&L follow up
Sell In, Sell Out & Market Share Monitoring in order to provide efficient action plans
Sales Teams Management to reach objectives
Introduction of a new brand (Burberry) in our portfolio and negotiation of :
- New margin agreements (bringing back Burberry at the same level as BPI brands)
- Assortments
- Promotional Plan
Implementation of new boards for business follow up and analyse (P&L by airports, Sell in forecasting tool, Monthly Sell Out reporting)
-
Guerlain
- Senior Key Account Manager
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2013
Scope : Marionnaud & Passion Beauté
Missions : Development of sales and profits on Guerlain
Negotiation of Trade terms
Negotiation of Trade Promotional Plans and other Sell Out booster investments
Budget construction and P&L follow up
Sell In, Sell Out & Market Share Monitoring in order to provide efficient action plans
Sales Teams Management to reach objectives
2011: Driving Sell In and Sell Out growth over a year where Guerlain was not promoted during the 3 commercial peaks (Valentine’s day, Mother’s Day and Christmas)
Results : -0.1 pt of Market Share
2012: Negotiation of trade agreements and trade plan (Guerlain back on 3 commercial peaks) Improving the brand image by cutting the distribution on 35 doors (loss of more than 1 million € Sell Out-> 0.15 pts of Market Share).
Results : +0.6 pt of Market Share, Best gain of Market Share within the operator
-
Guerlain
- Regional Sales Manager
Levallois-Perret
2009 - 2011
Scope : Team of 20 people (East of France)
Mission : Management of the team in order to reach market share and Sell Out objectives
- Sales Force coaching (training on business analyses, negotiation, persuasive selling)
- Building action plans with the regional contacts of our retailers
- Deployment of Guerlain's strategy and objectives to the commercial teams.
Results: 1st team in 2010 (+0.2 pt of Market Share).
-
Estee Lauder
- Key Account Manager
Paris
2008 - 2009
Brands : Estée Lauder, Aramis & Tom Ford
Scope : Sephora & Nocibe
Mission : Development of sales and profits
Negotiation of Trade terms
Negotiation of Trade Promotional Plans and other Sell Out booster investments
Budget construction and P&L follow up
Sell In, Sell Out & Market Share Monitoring in order to provide efficient action plans
Sales Teams Management to reach objectives
Include Estée Lauder among Sephora's preferred partners group
Built and followed up of a partner strategy which lead to ensure important gain of Market Share
Results: CY 2008: +8 % vs yag
2009 YTD Sept: +5 % vs yag
Build up a tailor made strategy at Nocibe, including
- Assortment Review (de listing of Re Nutriv, premium Beauty range, from 30% of the doors)
- Distribution strategy
- Exclusive discounted product offer to reach new customers
- Strong promotional plan with in store promotions at Key Consumption Periods
Results: CY 2008: Sell Out = +7 % vs yag
2009 YTD Sept = + 2 % vs yag
-
PROCTER & GAMBLE Prestige Products
- Trade Marketing Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
2006 - 2008
Brands : Gucci, Escada, Valentino
Mission : 4P strategy design from long term vision to short term execution
Results : CY 2007: Escada = +29 % vs yag
Gucci = + 15 % vs yag
-
PROCTER & GAMBLE Prestige Products
- Business Solutions Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
2004 - 2006
Brands : Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Jean Patou
Scope : France
Mission : Implementation of new IT tools among the Sales Department for a better understanding and monitoring of the field activities.
Implementation for the French Subsidiary of :
A new computerized Field Report
A Sales Force Score Card to measure performances on KPIs
Sell Out & Sell In Dashboards
Following integration of Cosmopolitan Cosmetics Brands in P&G portfolio :
Merger of customer databases
Integration of data history
Contribution to the development of a new software for Western Europe Sales Teams for orders and reporting.
-
PROCTER & GAMBLE Prestige Products
- Sales Field Supervisor
Asnières-sur-Seine
2003 - 2004
Brands : Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Jean Patou
Scope : Paris & eastern suburbs
Mission : In charge of Sell In & Sell Out growth on the area
Ensure good execution in store of negotiated terms between KAM & operator (Assortment, Merchandising, Promotions etc.)
Ensure reporting of competition activities
Negotiate Local Action Plans to ensure objectives are reached
Management of our 6 Beauty Consultants in Parisian Department Stores (BHV, Galeries Lafayette, Printemps)
Depth follow up of our 2 Flagships (Marionnaud & Sephora Champs Elysées)
-
Guerlain
- Retail Store Manager
Levallois-Perret
2002 - 2002
Co responsibility of a new concept store " shop in shop " in Paris: opening and management of two shops Guerlain at Marionnaud
-
Longchamp
- Retail Sales Assistant (Intern)
Paris
2001 - 2001
Selling the goods within the boutique on Madison Avenue (New York, USA)
Implementation of a new software for handling the After Sales Service in the US Boutiques
-
Www.ceremoniesonline.com
- Co Owner
2000 - 2002
New business start up with 3 partners and management of the company
-
Christian Dior Couture
- Retail Sales Assistant (Intern)
Paris
2000 - 2000
Selling the goods within the corner in Le Bon Marché Department Store
-
Marriott International
- Assistant Housekeeping Manager (Intern)
1998 - 1998
-
CROWNE PLAZA
- Assistant Restaurant Manager (Intern)
1997 - 1997