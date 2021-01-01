Alexandre MATHIEU

EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF OVER 20 YEARS ACQUIRED IN THE PREMIUM AND LUXURY GOODS INDUSTRY IN BOTH DOMESTIC AND DUTY-FREE MARKETS, WITH FOCUS ON GENERATING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND DRIVING OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE.



In-depth knowledge of the fragrance and juvenile industry as well as selective & Travel Retail distribution in Western Europe. Management of International Key Accounts. Advanced skills in building new tools and processes helping deliver above targets results.



Acknowledged skills in business and organization management, negotiation and in-store strategic thinking. Creative thinker, data and results driven leader able to coach, engage and energize people to achieve outstanding results in challenging businesses and multicultural environments.



Languages: Fluent in French and English, Good knowledge of German. Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office.



Mes compétences :

Vente

Directeur Régional

Directeur Commercial

Luxe

Cosmétique

Management

Trade Marketing

Chef des ventes

Key Account Manager

Beauté

Microsoft Office

Merchandising