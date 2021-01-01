Menu

Alexandre MATHIEU

En résumé

EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF OVER 20 YEARS ACQUIRED IN THE PREMIUM AND LUXURY GOODS INDUSTRY IN BOTH DOMESTIC AND DUTY-FREE MARKETS, WITH FOCUS ON GENERATING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND DRIVING OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE.

In-depth knowledge of the fragrance and juvenile industry as well as selective & Travel Retail distribution in Western Europe. Management of International Key Accounts. Advanced skills in building new tools and processes helping deliver above targets results.

Acknowledged skills in business and organization management, negotiation and in-store strategic thinking. Creative thinker, data and results driven leader able to coach, engage and energize people to achieve outstanding results in challenging businesses and multicultural environments.

Languages: Fluent in French and English, Good knowledge of German. Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Directeur Régional
Directeur Commercial
Luxe
Cosmétique
Management
Trade Marketing
Chef des ventes
Key Account Manager
Beauté
Microsoft Office
Merchandising

Entreprises

  • STOKKE AS - Regional Area Director Western Europe - France, Belgium & Luxembourg, Switzerland -

    2018 - 2019 As part of the European Sales Leading Teams, defining commercial & marketing strategies to win shares in the markets as well as ensuring full understanding & implementation by the teams

    Full P&L management and all business drivers,
    Day to day operational management, working with General Management, Marketing, Finance and Supply teams.
    Building annual budget and Mid Term Plan including investment and all resources.

  • STOKKE AS - Country Manager - France, Belgium & Luxembourg -

    2014 - 2018 Articulate strategies and lead people engagement to reach company's objectives & vision (8 team members)

    Full P&L responsibility at country level
    Negotiation of strategic partnerships and long-term agreements with international accounts
    Development of operational marketing (trade marketing, PR, category management, merchandising)
    Inspire, engage and motivate multi-cultural teams (recruiting, talent managing, coaching)
    Main Results (2014-2017):

    - Increase market share, net sales & profitability of the area (Net Sales > +45%)
    - Increase premiumness & desirability of the brand, through distribution optimization (-135 doors), termination of all promotional activities & new PR and communication strategy

  • Beauté Prestige International (Shiseido Group) - Regional Sales Manager Travel Retail

    2013 - 2014 Brands : Burberry, Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez & Elie Saab
    Scope : Gebr Heinemann & Setur
    Missions : Development of Sales, Profits and Market Share of our brands portfolio

    Negotiation of Trade terms
    Negotiation of Trade Promotional Plans and other Sell Out booster investments
    Budget construction and P&L follow up
    Sell In, Sell Out & Market Share Monitoring in order to provide efficient action plans
    Sales Teams Management to reach objectives


    Introduction of a new brand (Burberry) in our portfolio and negotiation of :
    - New margin agreements (bringing back Burberry at the same level as BPI brands)
    - Assortments
    - Promotional Plan

    Implementation of new boards for business follow up and analyse (P&L by airports, Sell in forecasting tool, Monthly Sell Out reporting)

  • Guerlain - Senior Key Account Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2013 Scope : Marionnaud & Passion Beauté
    Missions : Development of sales and profits on Guerlain

    Negotiation of Trade terms
    Negotiation of Trade Promotional Plans and other Sell Out booster investments
    Budget construction and P&L follow up
    Sell In, Sell Out & Market Share Monitoring in order to provide efficient action plans
    Sales Teams Management to reach objectives

    2011: Driving Sell In and Sell Out growth over a year where Guerlain was not promoted during the 3 commercial peaks (Valentine’s day, Mother’s Day and Christmas)
    Results : -0.1 pt of Market Share

    2012: Negotiation of trade agreements and trade plan (Guerlain back on 3 commercial peaks) Improving the brand image by cutting the distribution on 35 doors (loss of more than 1 million € Sell Out-> 0.15 pts of Market Share).
    Results : +0.6 pt of Market Share, Best gain of Market Share within the operator

  • Guerlain - Regional Sales Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2011 Scope : Team of 20 people (East of France)
    Mission : Management of the team in order to reach market share and Sell Out objectives

    - Sales Force coaching (training on business analyses, negotiation, persuasive selling)
    - Building action plans with the regional contacts of our retailers
    - Deployment of Guerlain's strategy and objectives to the commercial teams.

    Results: 1st team in 2010 (+0.2 pt of Market Share).

  • Estee Lauder - Key Account Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Brands : Estée Lauder, Aramis & Tom Ford
    Scope : Sephora & Nocibe
    Mission : Development of sales and profits

    Negotiation of Trade terms
    Negotiation of Trade Promotional Plans and other Sell Out booster investments
    Budget construction and P&L follow up
    Sell In, Sell Out & Market Share Monitoring in order to provide efficient action plans
    Sales Teams Management to reach objectives

    Include Estée Lauder among Sephora's preferred partners group
    Built and followed up of a partner strategy which lead to ensure important gain of Market Share

    Results: CY 2008: +8 % vs yag
    2009 YTD Sept: +5 % vs yag

    Build up a tailor made strategy at Nocibe, including
    - Assortment Review (de listing of Re Nutriv, premium Beauty range, from 30% of the doors)
    - Distribution strategy
    - Exclusive discounted product offer to reach new customers
    - Strong promotional plan with in store promotions at Key Consumption Periods

    Results: CY 2008: Sell Out = +7 % vs yag
    2009 YTD Sept = + 2 % vs yag

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE Prestige Products - Trade Marketing Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2006 - 2008 Brands : Gucci, Escada, Valentino
    Mission : 4P strategy design from long term vision to short term execution

    Results : CY 2007: Escada = +29 % vs yag
    Gucci = + 15 % vs yag

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE Prestige Products - Business Solutions Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2004 - 2006 Brands : Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Jean Patou
    Scope : France
    Mission : Implementation of new IT tools among the Sales Department for a better understanding and monitoring of the field activities.

    Implementation for the French Subsidiary of :
    A new computerized Field Report
    A Sales Force Score Card to measure performances on KPIs
    Sell Out & Sell In Dashboards

    Following integration of Cosmopolitan Cosmetics Brands in P&G portfolio :
    Merger of customer databases
    Integration of data history
    Contribution to the development of a new software for Western Europe Sales Teams for orders and reporting.

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE Prestige Products - Sales Field Supervisor

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2003 - 2004 Brands : Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Jean Patou
    Scope : Paris & eastern suburbs
    Mission : In charge of Sell In & Sell Out growth on the area

    Ensure good execution in store of negotiated terms between KAM & operator (Assortment, Merchandising, Promotions etc.)
    Ensure reporting of competition activities
    Negotiate Local Action Plans to ensure objectives are reached
    Management of our 6 Beauty Consultants in Parisian Department Stores (BHV, Galeries Lafayette, Printemps)
    Depth follow up of our 2 Flagships (Marionnaud & Sephora Champs Elysées)

  • Guerlain - Retail Store Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2002 - 2002 Co responsibility of a new concept store " shop in shop " in Paris: opening and management of two shops Guerlain at Marionnaud

  • Longchamp - Retail Sales Assistant (Intern)

    Paris 2001 - 2001 Selling the goods within the boutique on Madison Avenue (New York, USA)
    Implementation of a new software for handling the After Sales Service in the US Boutiques

  • Www.ceremoniesonline.com - Co Owner

    2000 - 2002 New business start up with 3 partners and management of the company

  • Christian Dior Couture - Retail Sales Assistant (Intern)

    Paris 2000 - 2000 Selling the goods within the corner in Le Bon Marché Department Store

  • Marriott International - Assistant Housekeeping Manager (Intern)

    1998 - 1998

  • CROWNE PLAZA - Assistant Restaurant Manager (Intern)

    1997 - 1997

Formations

Réseau