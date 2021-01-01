Menu

Alexandre PHILIPPE

New York, NY

En résumé

Certified Public Accountant (Expert-comptable) with over 9 years experience in providing audit, accounting and tax services to clients from different sectors and ranging in size from large multinationals to small private companies.

Started career at PwC Paris in 2006 and moved to the US at the end of 2013.

Extensive knowledge of US GAAP/US GAAS and IFRS/ISA. Ability to lead teams to meet and exceed goals. Strong organization skills, able to manage multiple ongoing audit engagements.

Sectors: Industrial products, Pharmaceuticals, Retail and Consumer, Franchising, Law firm services, Real estate, Private companies.

Mes compétences :
Real Estate
ISA
US GAAP
Normes IFRS
Mid Tier
US GAAS
Manufacturing

Entreprises

  • PwC

    New York, NY 2015 - maintenant

  • Barclais CPA, LLC

    New York, NY 2014 - 2015

  • PwC - Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2006 - 2013

Formations

  • Ordre Des Experts Comptables Paris Ile De France

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Diplôme d'expertise comptable (French CPA), Accounting & Audit

    Thesis topic: “How to support financial institutions in creating and structuring their real estate investments in France: Guidance for Chartered Accountants” – 146 pages

  • Institut Commercial De Nancy (ICN)

    Nancy 2003 - 2006 Master in Law, Economics, Management, specialization in Accounting, Control & Audit

    http://www.icn-groupe.fr/fr/formations/etudiants/programme-icn-grande-ecole/doubles-diplomes

