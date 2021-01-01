Alexandre PHILIPPE

Certified Public Accountant (Expert-comptable) with over 9 years experience in providing audit, accounting and tax services to clients from different sectors and ranging in size from large multinationals to small private companies.



Started career at PwC Paris in 2006 and moved to the US at the end of 2013.



Extensive knowledge of US GAAP/US GAAS and IFRS/ISA. Ability to lead teams to meet and exceed goals. Strong organization skills, able to manage multiple ongoing audit engagements.



Sectors: Industrial products, Pharmaceuticals, Retail and Consumer, Franchising, Law firm services, Real estate, Private companies.



Mes compétences :

Real Estate

ISA

US GAAP

Normes IFRS

Mid Tier

US GAAS

Manufacturing