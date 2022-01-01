Retail
Alexandre SUCHET
LAUSANNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Head of Strategy, Business Excellence & Regional Management - Nespresso Suisse
Entreprises
NESTLE NESPRESSO INTERNATIONAL
- International Delight Project Manager
2013 - maintenant
NESTLE
- GLOBE IS/IT - Content Management Service Lines Team Lead
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2010 - 2013
NESTLE
- GLOBE IS/IT Supply Chain Project Manager
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2007 - 2009
GROUPE DANONE
- IS/IT Order To Cash Project Manager
PARIS
2006 - 2007
PRISMA PRESSE - GROUPE BERTELSMAN
- IS/IT Project Manager
2002 - 2006
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Electronique ISEP
Paris
1998 - 2001
Information System Management
Lycée Janson De Sailly
Paris
1995 - 1998
Maths Sup - Maths Spé MP*