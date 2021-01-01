Alexis CHRISTOFOROU

Menu

With more than 10 years experience in digital marketing, I bring together strategic consulting and team management to design and pilot innovative brand campaigns.

Highly motivated and successful at building relationships between brands and their consumers, my skills are centered around digital project and team management as well as conversational business. They include social media, SEO, influence marketing, digital advertising, corporate branding, employee advocacy and mentoring.

Currently working for TSC as consulting director to design digital experiences that build stronger, more profitable relationships between consumers and brands. TSC is a digital CX agency, part of Sitel Group, a Top 4 global player in Customer Experience Management with expertise in Customer Relations, Collections, Technical Support, Back-Office Management, Sales Acquisition, Customer Loyalty.

TSC specializes in customer experience which we see as the most important driver of brand value in today's trust economy. We develop:
Digital CX & selfcare solutions,
Social media hubs & brand communities,
Messaging, chatbots & voicebots,
Relationship programs & promoters

  • TSC - Directeur Conseil et co-head of social media

    Commercial | Paris 2018 - maintenant MISSIONS
    • Prise en charge d’un portefeuille de clients, développement, upselling et pilotage relationnel et contractuel
    • Gestion et management du pôle Social Media de l'agence, une équipe de 20 personnes
    • Réponse aux appels d’offre, définition des solutions et mise en œuvre des projets digitaux
    • Montée en compétence des équipes du pôle conseil
    • Réalisation et supervision des missions de conseil : cadrage, immersion, phase de conception

    REALISATIONS
    • AccorHotels - Pilotage et gestion de la communauté de marque sur l'expérience client
    • Parrot - Stratégie social media et programme influenceurs B2B
    • Citroën - Stratégie social media : community management, animation et modération
    • Lumileds - Stratégie de personal branding pour les dirigeants
    • FDJ - Stratégie social media et médiatisation

  • Reputation Squad - Responsable du pôle Social Media et eRP

    Paris 2015 - 2017 MISSIONS
    • Management et accompagnement de l’équipe Social Media et eRP (5 personnes)
    • Directeur de clientèle sur les comptes Social Media et eRP
    • Développement de stratégies digitales innovantes pour des marques B2B ou corporate
    • Accompagnement de dirigeants sur les réseaux sociaux
    • Stratégies eRP auprès de marques B2C (partenariats créatifs avec influenceurs, blogueurs)
    • Elaboration de stratégie de Social Employee Advocacy

    REALISATIONS
    • Stratégies social media et eRP pour AXA, Caisse d’Epargne, Veolia, Sensee, Made.com, Epson

  • Heaven - Consultant Social Media Senior

    Paris 2011 - 2015 •Peugeot : Worldwide Social Media Manager en régie depuis juin 2012
    •Accompagnement des marques sur les plateformes sociales (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Youtube, Pinterest, Foursquare, Tumblr...)
    •Formateur Social Media
    •Gestion de l'e-réputation et de l'image de marque
    •Suivi des KPI et des indicateurs liés à la présence sociale des marques

  • Kinoa - Chef de projet Webmarketing

    Paris 2010 - 2011 • Conseil et interventions sur les médias sociaux : blogs, SMO, campagnes et stratégies de Social Media Marketing
    • Lancement et suivi de projets web communautaire (animation et gestion de communautés), gestion et veille d’e-réputation
    • Gestion de projet Référencement, audit de référencement multilingue : français, anglais, allemand.
    • Gestion et suivi de projets de liens sponsorisés
    • Animateur de webinars e-marketing sur les médias sociaux et le référencement
    • Rédacteur du blog Kinoa
    • Suivi des audiences, webanalytics
    • Veille technologique
    • Commercial (Salons, Conférences, rédaction de propositions commerciales…)
    • Formateur en Référencement et Social Media Marketing
    • Rédaction d’article Livre EBG « Internet Marketing 2011 »

  • Activis - Expert Référencement et Médias Sociaux

    Paris 2009 - 2010 • Gestion de projets référencement naturel
    • Animation d’ateliers et de conférences webmarketing
    • Formateur en Référencement Naturel et Médias Sociaux
    • Audit de référencement multilingue, benchmark concurrentiel, rapports de positionnement
    • Conseil et interventions sur les médias sociaux : blogs, SMO, Facebook, Twitter...
    • Gestion et suivi de projets de liens sponsorisés
    • Suivi des audiences
    • Conseil et stratégie en e-réputation
    • Action technico-commerciale
    • Veille technologique

  • Quantifica - Stagiaire en communication et marketing

    2008 - 2008 *Marketing : segmentations des cibles, webmarketing (référencement, SMO, campagnes adwords…)
    *Communication : augmentation de la visibilité de la société et de son offre, campagnes marketing direct (deux canaux : emailing et mailing), communication externe (rédaction de communiqués de presse et brochures)
    *Formation Webmarketing Sempo Institute

