Alexis CHRISTOFOROU

With more than 10 years experience in digital marketing, I bring together strategic consulting and team management to design and pilot innovative brand campaigns.



Highly motivated and successful at building relationships between brands and their consumers, my skills are centered around digital project and team management as well as conversational business. They include social media, SEO, influence marketing, digital advertising, corporate branding, employee advocacy and mentoring.



Currently working for TSC as consulting director to design digital experiences that build stronger, more profitable relationships between consumers and brands. TSC is a digital CX agency, part of Sitel Group, a Top 4 global player in Customer Experience Management with expertise in Customer Relations, Collections, Technical Support, Back-Office Management, Sales Acquisition, Customer Loyalty.



TSC specializes in customer experience which we see as the most important driver of brand value in today's trust economy. We develop:

Digital CX & selfcare solutions,

Social media hubs & brand communities,

Messaging, chatbots & voicebots,

Relationship programs & promoters