Menu

Ali DEKALI

SKIKDA

En résumé

Supervising ,management, and a range of engineering staff to ensure project is compliant in accordance with local and international regulatory requirements.
• Responsible for ensuring that project development is in compliance with mandatory company HSE requirements, policies and regulations as well as NTC ISO 14001-04./OSHAS 18001
• Oversee operations including revision and final approval of all JSA, Hot & Cold Work Permits. • Conducting site inspections, ensuring that corrective actions are adequate, ensuring that investigation and reporting are implemented according to Hunt Oil and Client procedures.
• Conducting root cause analysis and developing preventative measures to prevent future re-occurrences.
• Conduct regular inspections of mini Camp, main camp, rig equipment & lifting gear.
• Worked with all levels of management and site staff to introduce a focus on safety and training,
• Participate in accident/investigation, damages, environmental loss, as well as near misses to determine Root Cause.
• Provide regular reports and recommendations to the Management team on progress of action plans against agreed goals and targets.

Mes compétences :
Biologie
Environnement
Hygiène
Sécurité
ISO 900X Standard
Continuous Improvement
high communication skills
develop my staff
benchmarking
Trainer skills
Strategy Development
Rotating Equipment
Root Cause Analysis
Rig Moves
Regular testing of Divisional Emergency and Disast
Quality System Management
Quality Management
Petrochemicals
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Maintenance of risk specific audits and processes
Integrated Risk Management
Insulation
Health and Safety
Fire Protection
Fire Prevention
Develop training
Audit

Entreprises

  • ThyssenKrupp industrial solutions france (ex : polysius) - HSE supervisor

    2015 - maintenant HSE supervisor at Thyssenkrupp Engineering Energy/Oil and Gas Projects
    Type of work: Cimentry /Refinery
    Costumers: Orascom company with more 4000 employees

    I assist in the development of a positive HSSEQ culture within the site team and the implementation and development of the organisations management systems. I have to Implement as directed company systems and ensure continuous improvement of performance via systemic change based on risk assessments, root cause analysis, audit reports and benchmarking, resulting in the continual improvement of safety and environmental KPIs

  • SIS Company Oil and Gas - QHSE Manager

    2011 - 2015 Work with operations to hire, monitor, & retain the best possible QHSE personnel for their location. ;
    - Integrated Risk Management within framework ISO 9001, 14001, and OHSAS 18001;
    - Participate in incident investigations and ensure gaps are closed (when identified) in the SMS (safety Management system).. ;
    - Conduct QHSE presentations for the company and customers as needed.
    --Development and application of programs for risk prevention on
    Different projects:
    * New LNG TRAIN PROJECT / SKIKDA.
    Constructor: KBR.
    * Power Plant of AIN DJASSER ll / BATNA.
    Constructor: ANSALDO ENERGIA.
    * Power Plant of LEBREG /KHENCHELA
    Constructor: ANSALDO ENERGIA.
    * Power Plant of OUMECHE / BISKRA.
    Constructor: HANWHA ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
    ---Apply Commissioning activities : blowing,water flushing,oil flushing,testing of rotating equipment such us /compressor,pumps motors, blowers,gaz turbines,splitter,boiler ,fire fitting equipment,energizing of Substations , LOTO electrical system.

    ....................................

  • Vinçotte Internationale Algerie - Health Inspector, Safety and Environment

    2010 - 2011 -KBR GNL2K PROJECT,SKIKDA :
    *Preparation of HSE policy.
    *Implementation of security procedures for different types of work.
    *Analysis and investigation of incidents / accidents. And environment inspection.
    -SAIPEM GNL3Z PROJECT,ORAN ;
    *Employed as radiation protection inspector.

  • TRAVOMED /PREZIOSO Company - Health, Safety specialist

    2009 - 2009 TRAVOMED/ PREZIOSO Company (Engineering, Forestry, construction, Oil and Gas)
    Post: AGENT / HSE Location: Skikda -Algeria-
    Projects: KBR GNL2K PROJECT,SKIKDA fireproofing and insulation operations

    Responsibilities:
    - Actively support the Company's commitment to safety ;
    - Assists Project Managers with developing Site Specific Safety Plans.

Formations

  • NEBOSH (London)

    London 2015 - 2015 International General Certificate in Occupational

    ; International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety
    Identification number: 00300147.
    * Quality Management System Auditors/ Lead Auditor/Training Course certificate 2013 ;
    IGC 1 : Management of international Health and Safety.
    IGC 2 : Control of International work place risks.
    IGC 3 : International Health and Safety pratical application.

  • KBR HOUSTON, TEXAS (KELLOG BROWN AND ROOT) (Skikda)

    Skikda 2012 - 2012 Shaping Accident Free Environments (S.A.F.E) diploma.

  • SONATRACH -PETROCHIMICAL COMPLEX ENIP CP1 / K (Skikda)

    Skikda 2009 - 2009 internship study

    - Treatment of urban and industrial wastewater of the petrochimical complex.
    - Control of pollution by heavy metals and other parameters and the environmental impact.

  • University Of Skikda (Skikda)

    Skikda 2004 - 2009 High state engineer

Réseau