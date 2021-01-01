Ali DEKALI

Supervising ,management, and a range of engineering staff to ensure project is compliant in accordance with local and international regulatory requirements.

• Responsible for ensuring that project development is in compliance with mandatory company HSE requirements, policies and regulations as well as NTC ISO 14001-04./OSHAS 18001

• Oversee operations including revision and final approval of all JSA, Hot & Cold Work Permits. • Conducting site inspections, ensuring that corrective actions are adequate, ensuring that investigation and reporting are implemented according to Hunt Oil and Client procedures.

• Conducting root cause analysis and developing preventative measures to prevent future re-occurrences.

• Conduct regular inspections of mini Camp, main camp, rig equipment & lifting gear.

• Worked with all levels of management and site staff to introduce a focus on safety and training,

• Participate in accident/investigation, damages, environmental loss, as well as near misses to determine Root Cause.

• Provide regular reports and recommendations to the Management team on progress of action plans against agreed goals and targets.



Mes compétences :

Biologie

Environnement

Hygiène

Sécurité

ISO 900X Standard

Continuous Improvement

high communication skills

develop my staff

benchmarking

Trainer skills

Strategy Development

Rotating Equipment

Root Cause Analysis

Rig Moves

Regular testing of Divisional Emergency and Disast

Quality System Management

Quality Management

Petrochemicals

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Maintenance of risk specific audits and processes

Integrated Risk Management

Insulation

Health and Safety

Fire Protection

Fire Prevention

Develop training

Audit