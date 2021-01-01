Ali DEKALI

Supervising ,management, and a range of engineering staff to ensure project is compliant in accordance with local and international regulatory requirements.
• Responsible for ensuring that project development is in compliance with mandatory company HSE requirements, policies and regulations as well as NTC ISO 14001-04./OSHAS 18001
• Oversee operations including revision and final approval of all JSA, Hot & Cold Work Permits. • Conducting site inspections, ensuring that corrective actions are adequate, ensuring that investigation and reporting are implemented according to Hunt Oil and Client procedures.
• Conducting root cause analysis and developing preventative measures to prevent future re-occurrences.
• Conduct regular inspections of mini Camp, main camp, rig equipment & lifting gear.
• Worked with all levels of management and site staff to introduce a focus on safety and training,
• Participate in accident/investigation, damages, environmental loss, as well as near misses to determine Root Cause.
• Provide regular reports and recommendations to the Management team on progress of action plans against agreed goals and targets.
Mes compétences :
Biologie
Environnement
Hygiène
Sécurité
ISO 900X Standard
Continuous Improvement
high communication skills
develop my staff
benchmarking
Trainer skills
Strategy Development
Rotating Equipment
Root Cause Analysis
Rig Moves
Regular testing of Divisional Emergency and Disast
Quality System Management
Quality Management
Petrochemicals
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Maintenance of risk specific audits and processes
Integrated Risk Management
Insulation
Health and Safety
Fire Protection
Fire Prevention
Develop training
Audit