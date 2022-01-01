Ali HSAINI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
A HIGHLY ADAPTABLE HVAC SUPERVISOR / SUPERINTENDENT / SECTION HEAD with over 14 years’ extensive Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heating experience on Facilities construction and Maintenance Projects – who offers:
• Supervisory capabilities (Mechanical and Electrical).
• Construction / installation / commissioning expertise.
• Preventive maintenance skills.
• Fault-diagnosis and problem-solving talents.
• Computer literacy (Microsoft Word, Excel, Control software).
• The ability to communicate effectively at all levels (Contractors, Clients, and Multi-nationals).
Mes compétences :
BTP
HVAC
Bâtiment
Gestion de projet