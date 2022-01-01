Menu

Ali HSAINI

En résumé

A HIGHLY ADAPTABLE HVAC SUPERVISOR / SUPERINTENDENT / SECTION HEAD with over 14 years’ extensive Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heating experience on Facilities construction and Maintenance Projects – who offers:
• Supervisory capabilities (Mechanical and Electrical).
• Construction / installation / commissioning expertise.
• Preventive maintenance skills.
• Fault-diagnosis and problem-solving talents.
• Computer literacy (Microsoft Word, Excel, Control software).
• The ability to communicate effectively at all levels (Contractors, Clients, and Multi-nationals).


Mes compétences :
BTP
HVAC
Bâtiment
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • SAUDIOGER KSA - Sysytem Head Mechanical

    2009 - maintenant SAUDI OGER – DIRECT HIRE:
    System Head Mechanical – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
    • Employed on the installation of HVAC control equipment’s and BMS system
    • Responsible for the daily work operation and work scheduling for 100 HVAC Technicians.
    • Order HVAC replacement spares and conduct on-the-job training of local workforce.
    • Implement preventive needs instrumentations, materials and carry out scheduling of workload.
    • Oversee all HVAC plant operations, service and repairs.
    • Responsible for HVAC commissioning for all handled site.
    HVAC superintendent – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
    • Responsible of all HVAC installation equipment (AHU, FCU, VAV, CP, DDC MCC, VRV…)
    • Managing material supply and budget
    • Attend to site meeting, coordination with all trades and sub-con propose solution
    • Adjusting, parameter calibration for all HVAC equipment
    • Responsible for HVAC testing and commissioning until hand over
    Projects:
    o Al Salam royal Palace Jeddah
    o NASCO Riyadh
    o Princess Nora University Riyadh
    o Ritz Carlton Luxury hotel Riyadh
    o King Abdullah Medical City Riyadh

  • COFELY GDF SUEZ Ile de France - SENIOR TECHNICIAN

    2003 - 2009 HVAC Senior Technician:
    • Technical support for the installation of Building Services and tertiary building.
    • Services included Refrigeration, HVAC, and Domestic & Chilled Water Systems.
    • Also all plumbing, drainage, related pumps and electrical switchgear control panels.
    • Technical support for junior technician’s maintenance and installation of Building Services and tertiary building.
    • Adjusting and parameter HVAC control devices and Hot water production.
    • Management maintenance contract P1 P2 P3 and P5 types.

  • DALKIA - Technician

    Saint-André 2001 - 2003 HVAC Technician:
    • Fault-finding and maintenance for industrial and commercial refrigeration and a/c systems.
    • Supermarket refrigeration packs, industrial split and package units, water-chilled systems installation and Plant HVAC Maintenance Technicians.
    • Acquired comprehensive apprenticeship in all aspects of the A/C Refrigeration Industry.
    • Renovation of boiler room replacement of boiler and water heaters
    • Managing sites portfolio as field technician

Formations

  • Lycée J. Jaurès (Argenteuil)

    Argenteuil 1998 - 2000 Electrotechnique

  • Lycée Jean Jaurès

    Argenteuil 1998 - 2000 electrotechnique

