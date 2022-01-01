Ali HSAINI

A HIGHLY ADAPTABLE HVAC SUPERVISOR / SUPERINTENDENT / SECTION HEAD with over 14 years’ extensive Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heating experience on Facilities construction and Maintenance Projects – who offers:

• Supervisory capabilities (Mechanical and Electrical).

• Construction / installation / commissioning expertise.

• Preventive maintenance skills.

• Fault-diagnosis and problem-solving talents.

• Computer literacy (Microsoft Word, Excel, Control software).

• The ability to communicate effectively at all levels (Contractors, Clients, and Multi-nationals).





Mes compétences :

BTP

HVAC

Bâtiment

Gestion de projet