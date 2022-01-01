Ali MAKHLOUFI

-
SAIPEM S.A.
- JV Contract Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2015 - maintenant
Contract Manager for and on behalf of the JV. Weekly Management meetings attendance. Management of the official correspondence in/out with proposal of letter drafts to the Project Management Team (PMT). Change Orders identification, preparation, management with relevant internal Departments (Construction, Engineering, PMT, Project Control, …) and negotiation until payment release, in line with Corporate rules and Project specific procedures and requirements.
-
SAIPEM S.A.
- Corporate Contracts Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2011 - 2015
Manages and coordinates (at Corporate/Operating Company Level) contract administration activities, providing Contract Administration resources to projects, ensuring that all aspects of the Contract with Clients during the execution phase, joint venture agreements and subcontracts are addressed, with the objective of contributing to maximising Project revenues, exploiting opportunities, mitigating negative consequences of particular contract conditions and reducing the risk of potential disputes.
-
SAIPEM S.A.
- Project Subcontracts Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2011
Project References: LPG - LDHP Hassi Messaoud – Customer SONATRACH
Onshore: Liquid / Gas Separation Plant located around Hassi Messaoud.
Resp.: Managing the Subcontracts activities from Paris head office. Provide reporting to Project Management and Saipem S.A. Set. Monitor monthly progress billing and avoid any deviation from Subcontracts. Negotiate Change Orders and Claims. Guarantee the respect of Contractual Requirements by Subcontractors and respond to all Contractual matters (Scope of Work, delay in Work, no respect of Mobilization Plan, negotiate indirects,…).
Key values: Subcontracts budget 320M EUR; 5 major Subcontractors; Most important Subcontract value 120M EUR (Mech, Piping, Civil, E&I); Team under my responsibility: 2 Site Subcontracts Administrators
-
SAIPEM S.A.
- Permanent Resident Engineer
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2010
Project References: LPG - LDHP Hassi Messaoud – Customer SONATRACH
Onshore: Liquid / Gas Separation Plant located around Hassi Messaoud.
Context: Civil EPC Subcontractor in delay for Engineering and Procurement.
Resp: Monitoring Engineering, Procurement and Shipment Subcontractor activities. Reporting the exact situation to Saipem S.A. Management. Improving communication channels between Subcontractor Project Management. Set up of a Recovery Plan. Change Orders and claims negociation.
Key values: Civil Subcontract initial value 25M EUR, 40,000 Engineering manhours.
-
SAIPEM S.A.
- Acting Project Close Up Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2009 - 2010
Project References: KHURAIS WIPS – Customer SAUDI ARAMCO
Onshore: Water Injection Pump Stations on 4 ARAMCO existing Plants. 13 Mark IV Nuovo Pignone turbine revamping shared between 3 sites and 7 new turbines to increase injection capacity, shared between 4 sites.
Resp: Managing the remaining activities at sites for close up of the Project which included: Management of demobilization Plan and sites re-instatement. Clearance of remaining punch list items and guaranties. Finalizing documentation and as built as per Client requirements. Expedite remaining Client invoice payments and Final release letter.
Team under my responsibility: 65 persons at peak
-
SAIPEM S.A.
- Subcontracts and Contract Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2006 - 2009
Project References: KHURAIS WIPS – Customer SAUDI ARAMCO
Onshore: Water Injection Pump Stations on 4 ARAMCO existing Plants. 13 Mark IV Nuovo Pignone turbine revamping shared between 3 sites and 7 new turbines to increase injection capacity, shared between 4 sites.
Involved responsibility on managing the Subcontracts Dpt on 4 sites. Provide reporting to Project Management and Saipem S.A.. Set up common tools and procedures for Subcontract Administration. Monitor monthly progress billing and avoid any deviation from Subcontracts. Negotiate Change Orders and Claims. Guarantee the respect of Contractual Requirements by Subcontractors and respond to all Contractual matters (Scope of Work, delay in Work, no respect of Mobilization Plan, negotiate indirects,…).
Key values: Subcontract Budget 200M USD; 5 Major Subcontracts 40 minors ; Most important Subcontract value 65M USD (Mech & Piping) ; Team under my responsibility: 4 Subcontracts Administrators, 6 Quantity Surveyors, 1 Clerk.
Responsibilities as Contract: Manager: Prepare and negotiate Change Orders with Client. Change Order Requests expediting.
-
SAFRAN (Aircelle)
- Commodity Buyer
2005 - 2006
Within a multi manufacturing site supply chain organisation (two in France, one in Morocco and one in United Kingdom), my position involved: Coordination with other sites in order to build global cost reduction action plans, supplier relationship management, leading transfer activities (change of suppliers or between manufacturing sites), management of design change introduction.
Commodities: Composites products (carbon fibre, consumables, finished parts), systems (actuators, switches), castings and forgings.
Main Programme References: Airbus A380 / A330 / 320 nacelles
Skills required: reporting skills, communication skills, negotiation skills, and organisation skills
-
SAIPEM S.A.
- Project Buyer / Purchase Order Service
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2003 - 2004
Project References: ERHA FPSO Topside – Customer EXXON
Project Buyer: Involved responsibility on managing purchases in line with technical requirements, within project budget and lead-time: Work with Engineering Dpt on technical definition, Vendor sourcing, Purchase requests issuance to Vendors, short listing, technical and commercial clarifications and final negotiations until contract signature.
Main Purchases: package skids (250K USD – 1M USD), Pressure vessels according to ASME code (800K USD), compressors (600K EUR), Primary Structures (200K EUR).
Purchase Order Manager: in charge of monitoring equipments manufacture at Vendor’s premises, Vendor’s claims management, respect of contractual clauses (quality, delivery dates). Supervision of QC inspector activity at Vendor’s premises. Interface with construction yards in Nigeria, Malaysia and Singapore. Equipment transportation organisation and coordination.
Main Purchases managed: 6 Package skids (average over 1 M USD value per skid), primary structures, bulk beams and cable trays.
Project References: ROSA Subsea system – Customer TOTAL (tieback to GIRASSOL FPSO)
Project Buyer: Involved responsibility on managing purchases in line with technical requirements, within project budget and lead-time: Work with Engineering Dpt on technical definition, Vendor sourcing, Purchase requests issuance to Vendors, short listing, technical and commercial clarifications and final negotiations until contract signature.
Main Purchases: sub sea pipelines (27M USD), sub sea flexible anchor system (800K EUR)
Skills required: negotiation skills, reporting skills, communication skills, organisation and supervisory skills
Software used: SAP R4.6 (MM module: Purchasing), Office.