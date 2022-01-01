Ali MAKHLOUFI

For the past 10 years of my career, I have built up a strong and extensive experience in Contract Management of Subcontracts and Main Contracts in Execution Phase in Middle East and North Africa. For the past 4 years I was involved in Saipem Corporate activities in Saudi Arabia. This role was to ensure the high level contractual support mainly to Project Directors, Project Managers, Corporate CEO and Operations Manager and required for the major Projects that have been awarded to Saipem in Saudi Arabia. My current position is within a mega-project awarded to a JV with two other partners.



Mes compétences :

Project

EPC

Offshore

Onshore

Expatriation

Génie Civil et Infrastructures

Mobilité internationale

Achats internationaux

Pipeline

Négociation achats

Négociation de contrat

Contrat international

Gestion de contrats

Contractualisation