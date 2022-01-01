Menu

Aline BRANDSTATTER

BRUXELLES

En résumé

I graduated with a Master’s degree in European Politics from the Institute of Political Studies of Bordeaux. Before starting as an intern at Political Intelligence, I completed an internship at the Council of the European Union where I focused on European consumer policy. I have been active in the fields of Product Safety, Market Surveillance and Package Travel. I hold different professional experiences in the UK, Turkey and Belgium. I also studied the final year of my BA at the Business School of Saragossa in Spain. I am fluent in French, English and Spanish and have a working knowledge of Turkish.

Mes compétences :
Conseil aux entreprises
Mobilité internationale
Economie
Sciences politiques
Droit
Lobbying
Union européenne

Entreprises

  • Political Intelligence - Stagiaire en Affaires Publiques Européennes

    2014 - maintenant Technologies et Transport

  • Conseil de l'UE - Administrateur Junior

    2013 - 2013 Administrateur Junior pour la Politique européenne des consommateurs :
    - Participation aux réunions des groupes de travail/Coreper/Conseil des Ministres
    - Préparation des documents nécessaires à ces réunions
    - Support aux travaux des Administrateurs concernant le Paquet Sécurité des
    Produits et la Surveillance de Marché ; le Paquet Voyage et le Programme Consommateurs

  • Ministère turc de l'Union européenne - Chargée de Mise en oeuvre de Projet et de Coopération Financière

    2013 - 2013 Élaboration de l'appel à propositions d'un programme de jumelage entre
    provinces turques et régions de l'UE (VabPro)
    - Supervision et évaluation des projets financés dans le cadre de l'IPA
    - Mise à jour des fiches de poste du Département en réalisant 2 entretiens individuels avec l'ensemble du personnel

  • Transalliance - Assistante en Relations Clients Europe

    Nancy 2011 - 2011 - Réalisation de cotations ponctuelles
    - Étude d'appels d'offres
    - Participation à l'identification de nouveaux prospects

Formations

