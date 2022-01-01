Aline BRANDSTATTER

I graduated with a Master’s degree in European Politics from the Institute of Political Studies of Bordeaux. Before starting as an intern at Political Intelligence, I completed an internship at the Council of the European Union where I focused on European consumer policy. I have been active in the fields of Product Safety, Market Surveillance and Package Travel. I hold different professional experiences in the UK, Turkey and Belgium. I also studied the final year of my BA at the Business School of Saragossa in Spain. I am fluent in French, English and Spanish and have a working knowledge of Turkish.



Mes compétences :

Conseil aux entreprises

Mobilité internationale

Economie

Sciences politiques

Droit

Lobbying

Union européenne