Aloui MOHAMED

  ingénieur chiffrage
  Ruspina Meubles
  • ingénieur chiffrage

MONASTIR

En résumé

I am an engineer graduated from the National School of Engineering of Monastir
(ENIM).
Im particularly specialized in the field of Mechanical Engineering.
Currently, I hold the position of Project Management Office (PMO) engineer in a
the company specifically in aeronautical machining (ITP ALCEN) and this is for more
than 8 months.
During my training and my professional career, I was able to develop my skills.
both theoretical and technical knowledge in the fields of
maintenance and production, quality management, or project management
optimization of production.
I am dynamic, flexible and able to adapt quickly to new situations. I love what I do,
and therefore I do it well. I am a fast and curious learner. I believe that I would be a
good fit for this offer because I have good problem-solving skills, a methodical
approach, excellent attention to detail skills and the ability to work with strict
deadlines. I am also a good communicator and I work well alone and with others to
complete goals. Im looking forward to receiving interesting offers from your company.
Im excited to leverage my unique range of skills, and Im eager to demonstrate my
commitment.
Thank you for taking the time to read my cover letter and I hope to hear back from
you soon.

Mes compétences :
Abaqus/CAE
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
CAO
Ansys
AMDEC / FMEA
Catia v5
SolidWorks
Enovia v5
DAO
Gestion de projet
SolidWorks Simulation

Entreprises

  • Ruspina Meubles - Ingénieur chiffrage

    Technique | MONASTIR 2020 - maintenant Analyse les dossier d'appel d'offre en respectant les contraintes en termes techniques et financières.
    Chiffrage d'un projet et positionnement du l'offre en terme du prix et de délais.
    Visite des chantiers et faire le reporting nécessaire d'avancement du marché .
    Conception d'une plate-forme numerique qui sert à analyser et étudier l'offre en terme de prix et prévision de
    matière première ,en utilisant la programmation VBA.

  • ITP ALCEN - PMO ENGINEER

    Technique | MONASTIR 2019 - 2020 Being a member of the decision-making team in European projects.
    Participate as a CAD design engineer in the largest international energy fusion project: ITER.
    Design modifications of existing components and assemblies of the DIVERTER.
    Reception and Analysis of CAD files of new models and its updating from the range of clients.
    Monitor and verify the progress of the project (quality/cost/ lead time) and compliance with the specifications loads.

  • GBM - Technical Sales Engineer

    2019 - 2019 Take care of prospecting and development of the customer portfolio, market research and advertising promotion, load technical analysis of specific customer issues.
    Responsible for assistance and technical follow-up.

Formations

  • National School Of Engineering Of Monastir - ENIM (Monastir)

    Monastir 2015 - 2018 engineer

  • Preparatory School For Engineering Studies Of Monastir (Monastir)

    Monastir 2013 - 2015

  • High School Secondary 2 Mars Ksar Hellal (Ksar Hellal)

    Ksar Hellal 2012 - 2013

