Aloui MOHAMED

I am an engineer graduated from the National School of Engineering of Monastir

(ENIM).

Im particularly specialized in the field of Mechanical Engineering.

Currently, I hold the position of Project Management Office (PMO) engineer in a

the company specifically in aeronautical machining (ITP ALCEN) and this is for more

than 8 months.

During my training and my professional career, I was able to develop my skills.

both theoretical and technical knowledge in the fields of

maintenance and production, quality management, or project management

optimization of production.

I am dynamic, flexible and able to adapt quickly to new situations. I love what I do,

and therefore I do it well. I am a fast and curious learner. I believe that I would be a

good fit for this offer because I have good problem-solving skills, a methodical

approach, excellent attention to detail skills and the ability to work with strict

deadlines. I am also a good communicator and I work well alone and with others to

complete goals. Im looking forward to receiving interesting offers from your company.

Im excited to leverage my unique range of skills, and Im eager to demonstrate my

commitment.

Thank you for taking the time to read my cover letter and I hope to hear back from

you soon.



Mes compétences :

Abaqus/CAE

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

CAO

Ansys

AMDEC / FMEA

Catia v5

SolidWorks

Enovia v5

DAO

Gestion de projet

SolidWorks Simulation