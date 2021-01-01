Menu

Amandine AURY

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Formation
Développement personnel
Gestion de la performance
Gestion des talents
Droit social
Conduite de projet
Conduite du changement
Coaching

Entreprises

  • Linedata - Chief People Officer - DRH Groupe

    Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200) 2021 - maintenant

  • Sodexo - DRH Entreprises France - Sodexo

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2018 - 2021

  • Microsoft - Human Resources Director - Microsoft Japan

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2016 - 2018

  • Microsoft -  Directeur Développement & Ressources Humaines - HRM Director

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2015 - 2016 Managing a team of HR Managers to be strategic business partners to our business, enabling the acceleration of transformation through the People Strategy and driving the agenda of leadership development, culture, and organizational effectiveness.

  • Microsoft - Directeur du développement RH - HR Client Aligned Lead

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2014 - 2015 Responsible for establishing the Talent Management strategy in line with business priorities and orientations, and for ensuring its implementation, in collaboration with business leaders and HR teams in France and in the international network.

    In charge of Management and Leadership development, learning & training (exc. products) for France and of strategic projects aligning our Business and People objectives.

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Head of Global Talent Management Initiatives for CA CIB

    Montrouge 2010 - 2014 Offer the Executive Committee and the Bank efficient and innovative solutions to develop and retain the Bank Talents in a competitive and changing environment,
    - Drive the Project ‘Managing Talents and Change’ within the Crédit Agricole CIB medium-term plan frame,
    - Responsible for the Talent detection and segmentation, Career Committees and succession planning,
    - Design, implement and monitor globally all development projects: Leadership & Management Academy, Experts, Graduates,
    - Design and implement Change Management initiatives on a world wide basis,
    - Supervision of the Global Performance Management System
    - Drive the global E-Learning platform deployment and ensure the accuracy of the Corporate training offer,
    - Develop specific training programs to enhance globally HR skills.

  • Calyon - Global Head of HR for Fixed Income Markets

    Montrouge 2005 - 2010

  • CAAM (Amundi) - Responsable RH

    2003 - 2005

  • Crédit Agricole SA - Campus Manager

    Montrouge 2003 - 2005

  • Crédit Agricole SA - Chargée de recrutement

    Montrouge 2000 - 2002

  • Crédit Agricole SA - Responsable formation

    Montrouge 1999 - 2000

Formations