Amandine AURY

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Management
Formation
Développement personnel
Gestion de la performance
Gestion des talents
Droit social
Conduite de projet
Conduite du changement
Coaching
Entreprises
Linedata
- Chief People Officer - DRH Groupe
Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200)2021 - maintenant
Sodexo
- DRH Entreprises France - Sodexo
Issy-les-Moulineaux 2018 - 2021
Microsoft
- Human Resources Director - Microsoft Japan
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2016 - 2018
Microsoft
- Directeur Développement & Ressources Humaines - HRM Director
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2015 - 2016Managing a team of HR Managers to be strategic business partners to our business, enabling the acceleration of transformation through the People Strategy and driving the agenda of leadership development, culture, and organizational effectiveness.
Microsoft
- Directeur du développement RH - HR Client Aligned Lead
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2014 - 2015Responsible for establishing the Talent Management strategy in line with business priorities and orientations, and for ensuring its implementation, in collaboration with business leaders and HR teams in France and in the international network.
In charge of Management and Leadership development, learning & training (exc. products) for France and of strategic projects aligning our Business and People objectives.
Crédit Agricole CIB
- Head of Global Talent Management Initiatives for CA CIB
Montrouge2010 - 2014Offer the Executive Committee and the Bank efficient and innovative solutions to develop and retain the Bank Talents in a competitive and changing environment,
- Drive the Project ‘Managing Talents and Change’ within the Crédit Agricole CIB medium-term plan frame,
- Responsible for the Talent detection and segmentation, Career Committees and succession planning,
- Design, implement and monitor globally all development projects: Leadership & Management Academy, Experts, Graduates,
- Design and implement Change Management initiatives on a world wide basis,
- Supervision of the Global Performance Management System
- Drive the global E-Learning platform deployment and ensure the accuracy of the Corporate training offer,
- Develop specific training programs to enhance globally HR skills.
Calyon
- Global Head of HR for Fixed Income Markets