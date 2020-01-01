Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amaury LESAINT
Amaury LESAINT
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Panzani
Lyon (69000)
2016 - 2019
Biodeal
Lyon (69000)
2010 - 2015
Formations
Ecole Nationale Superieure Agronomique De Montpellier Agro Montpellier
Montpellier (34000)
2003 - 2008
Jean Monnet Lycée
Cognac (16100)
2000 - 2003
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel