Amel ALIDJRA

Léon de Bruxelles
- Serveuse temps partiel
2013 - maintenant
Automation Solution
- Assistante de direction
2013 - 2013
Agence Capucine-Biennale du Design 2013 St Etienne
- Hôtesse
2013 - 2013
- Presentation of an innovation
- Demonstration
- Clients relation
Ranger Marketing
- Commerciale
2012 - 2013
Candela & Co
- Chef de Projet Evénementiel (Stage de fin d'études)
2012 - 2012
- mailing
- phoning
- planning
- partners researches
- budgets
- offers redaction
- administrative organisations of events
- events organisations
- partners and clients welcoming
- creation of space
- décoration, food & beverage
- artists managment
- recrutment and staff management
- comptability
Boulanger
- Vendeuse multimédia
FRETIN
2011 - 2012
La Maison d'Hanissa
- Coordination d'événements & professeur de danse
2008 - 2012
- Choregraphy creation
- Events planning
- Promotion