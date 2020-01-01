Menu

Amel ALIDJRA

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Http://inre.linodkjs.ru

Entreprises

  • Léon de Bruxelles - Serveuse temps partiel

    2013 - maintenant

  • Automation Solution - Assistante de direction

    2013 - 2013

  • Agence Capucine-Biennale du Design 2013 St Etienne - Hôtesse

    2013 - 2013 - Presentation of an innovation
    - Demonstration
    - Clients relation

  • Ranger Marketing - Commerciale

    2012 - 2013

  • Candela & Co - Chef de Projet Evénementiel (Stage de fin d'études)

    2012 - 2012 - mailing
    - phoning
    - planning
    - partners researches
    - budgets
    - offers redaction
    - administrative organisations of events
    - events organisations
    - partners and clients welcoming
    - creation of space
    - décoration, food & beverage
    - artists managment
    - recrutment and staff management
    - comptability

  • Boulanger - Vendeuse multimédia

    FRETIN 2011 - 2012

  • La Maison d'Hanissa - Coordination d'événements & professeur de danse

    2008 - 2012 - Choregraphy creation
    - Events planning
    - Promotion

Formations

  • University Of Wales Institute (Cardiff)

    Cardiff 2010 - 2011 International Business

    International Business

  • Universidad De Alicante (Alicante)

    Alicante 2009 - 2010 Negocios internacionales

    Escuela de Negocios

  • ESc Saint-Etiennes (Saint Etienne)

    Saint Etienne 2008 - 2012 International Business

Réseau