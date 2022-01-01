Menu

Amène VOGEL

Didenheim

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business Development
Headhunting
manage a complex business negotiation
International Project Management
International Human Resources Management
Customer Relationship Management
Business Negotiation

Entreprises

  • PROEVOLUTION - Recruitment Consultant

    Didenheim 2015 - 2015 * Identification of candidate on social media, job board and database ;
    * Selection of candidates for managing positions ;
    * Identification of companies in advanced industries ;
    * Approach of candidates non visible on the market through different scenario ;
    * Force of persuasion to non-opened candidate ;
    * Personality test, Management Test and debriefing ;
    * Individualized Follow-up of candidates

    Business Development
    * Targeting new prospects in national and international market
    * Generating strong customer relations and networking with KOL's
    * Meeting with prospects and negotiation of contracts
    * Briefing with clients before starting a mission
    * Follow-up of missions

  • Voluntary Work - Translator and Interpreter

    2013 - 2014

  • STRAMMER - Recruitment Consultant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Recruitment

    * Recruitment of any kind of functions in Healthcare Industry (Sales,
    Marketing, R&D, Quality, Manufacturing...)
    * Identification of companies in specific field ;
    * Identification of candidate on job board and database ;
    * Approach of candidates non visible on the market through different scenario
    (headhunting)
    * Candidates phone-screening ;
    * Short presentation of the position and company environment ;
    * Face-to-face job interview ;
    * Personality test (Thomas International/D5D) ;
    * Management of a Research Assistant Intern

    Business development

    * Targeting new prospects in both Switzerland and Southern Europe:
    Medical Devices Industries, Diagnostic, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical
    * Identification of decision-makers: CEO, General Manager, Human
    Resources Director, Country Manager...
    * Generating strong customer relations and networking with KOL's ;
    * First contact by phone/e-mail: STRAMMER introduction & understanding
    of the prospect's business requirements and recruitment needs
    * Meeting with prospects
    * Negotiation of contracts
    * Briefing with clients before starting a mission
    * Follow-up of missions and weekly progress report with clients

Formations

  • University Of Mulhouse

    Mulhouse 2011 - 2013 Masters Degree

    Main subjects: Business Negotiation (English and Spanish)
    International Human Resources Management
    International Project Management
    Customer Relationship Management

  • University Of Mulhouse (Salamanca)

    Salamanca 2008 - 2011 Bachelors Degree