Amène VOGEL

Mes compétences :
Business Development
Headhunting
manage a complex business negotiation
International Project Management
International Human Resources Management
Customer Relationship Management
Business Negotiation
Entreprises
PROEVOLUTION
- Recruitment Consultant
Didenheim2015 - 2015* Identification of candidate on social media, job board and database ;
* Selection of candidates for managing positions ;
* Identification of companies in advanced industries ;
* Approach of candidates non visible on the market through different scenario ;
* Force of persuasion to non-opened candidate ;
* Personality test, Management Test and debriefing ;
* Individualized Follow-up of candidates
Business Development
* Targeting new prospects in national and international market
* Generating strong customer relations and networking with KOL's
* Meeting with prospects and negotiation of contracts
* Briefing with clients before starting a mission
* Follow-up of missions
Voluntary Work
- Translator and Interpreter
2013 - 2014
STRAMMER
- Recruitment Consultant
Paris2013 - 2013 Recruitment
* Recruitment of any kind of functions in Healthcare Industry (Sales,
Marketing, R&D, Quality, Manufacturing...)
* Identification of companies in specific field ;
* Identification of candidate on job board and database ;
* Approach of candidates non visible on the market through different scenario
(headhunting)
* Candidates phone-screening ;
* Short presentation of the position and company environment ;
* Face-to-face job interview ;
* Personality test (Thomas International/D5D) ;
* Management of a Research Assistant Intern
Business development
* Targeting new prospects in both Switzerland and Southern Europe:
Medical Devices Industries, Diagnostic, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical
* Identification of decision-makers: CEO, General Manager, Human
Resources Director, Country Manager...
* Generating strong customer relations and networking with KOL's ;
* First contact by phone/e-mail: STRAMMER introduction & understanding
of the prospect's business requirements and recruitment needs
* Meeting with prospects
* Negotiation of contracts
* Briefing with clients before starting a mission
* Follow-up of missions and weekly progress report with clients