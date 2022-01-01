Menu

Amine RAHEMI (RAHEMI)

  • Sonatrach
  • Drilling and work over

ADRAR

En résumé

12 years of drilling and workover experience on land rigs, Gas and Oil industry.
Mobilized rigs, rig crews, and rig support equipment ensured the continuance of logistical program to conduct an efficient drilling operations.
Excellent operational and technical skills with Good knowledge of different drilling& techniques as well workover fishing operation.
Experience with deep Gas wells & Horizontal wells drilling using PDM.
Strong knowledge of Well Control Standards and kick preventions as well and losses remedial, Total losses remedial and kicks preventions in the same time, as well cement operation.
Experience with casings & liners, cementing, coring, drilling bits, side track, fishing operations, top drive, Kelly, oil base mud & water base mud. Horizontal and vertical wells operations.
Strong interpersonal skills, troubleshooting and problems solving.
Experience with Drilling Data Management Software (DIMS & OPEN WELLS).

Entreprises

  • Sonatrach - Drilling and work over

    Autre | ADRAR 2010 - maintenant supervisor drilling and work over

Formations

  • IAP HASSI MESSAOUD

    HASSI MESSAOU 2009 - 2010 Trained on Drilling operation supervising

  • BECHAR University

    BECHAR 2001 - 2007 Mechanical Engineer

