Amine RAHEMI (RAHEMI)

12 years of drilling and workover experience on land rigs, Gas and Oil industry.

Mobilized rigs, rig crews, and rig support equipment ensured the continuance of logistical program to conduct an efficient drilling operations.

Excellent operational and technical skills with Good knowledge of different drilling& techniques as well workover fishing operation.

Experience with deep Gas wells & Horizontal wells drilling using PDM.

Strong knowledge of Well Control Standards and kick preventions as well and losses remedial, Total losses remedial and kicks preventions in the same time, as well cement operation.

Experience with casings & liners, cementing, coring, drilling bits, side track, fishing operations, top drive, Kelly, oil base mud & water base mud. Horizontal and vertical wells operations.

Strong interpersonal skills, troubleshooting and problems solving.

Experience with Drilling Data Management Software (DIMS & OPEN WELLS).