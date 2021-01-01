Amrutha V Kumar .

An Engineering graduate(2011), with about 10 years of cross - cultural industry experience in business development, trade and investment promotions and branding.



She represented India in Japan as a Trade & Investment Promotion professional for JENESYS 2016 which is a project advanced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan where they select professionals from India to visit and promote Japan.



At SAS Partners, she is responsible for international business development and relationship management. As a Trade and Investment promotion professional, she has been constantly campaigning to create wider visibility and promote a European region amongst the Indian business community for the past 6 years.