Ana MAMNIASHVILI

Mes compétences :
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Microsoft Office
Finance & accounting
International standards on Auditing (ISAs)
Entreprises
KPMG Georgia LLC
- Financial Auditor
2014 - 2016Audit of various companies in different industries/sectors such as manufacturing, mining, hospitality,
banking, NPO/NGO, etc., as an audit team member and an in-charge auditor.
Key clients: Carrefour, CMA CGM, Pepsi, Georgian Railway, National Bank of Georgia (Central bank).
- Gaining an understanding of the client's business processes and internal control environment in order to identify control deficiencies;
- Identification of audit risks and relevant responses;;
- Analysis of the entity's financial information;
- Conducting an audit of financial statements in compliance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs).
- Ensuring the compliance of the entity's financial statements with relevant financial reporting requirements (mainly IFRSs);
Danish Refugee Council
- Finance Officer
2012 - 2014DRC SC's donors: SIDA, SDC, EC, DANIDA and USAID.
- Preparing, processing and controlling payment documents, ensuring that provided/prepared payment
documents comply with DRC's internal procedures and donor's regulations;
- Processing bank statements for subsequent posting to the General Ledger;
- Maintaining and posting entries to the monthly cash book;
- Liaising with an external auditors, preparing a financial documents and the lists of taxable expenses at the end of the month;
- Updating an internal Budget Allocation System (BAS) and a project spending overview documents on a monthly basis;
- Assisting Regional Head of Finance in reporting to donors.
National Bank of Georgia
- Intern
2011 - 2011Diagramming Bank's internal processes in Microsoft Visio, within the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) project.
Ardmore Capital Corporation
- Financial analyst
2011 - 2011Worked on a project related to the economics of a medium to small winery in Lagodekhi, Kakheti region;
- Preparing a thorough industry analysis of the Georgian wine industry;
- Working on a business plan, including firm's financial plan (Writing pro-forma financial statements, sales budget, production budget, drafting financial estimations and ratios.)
Formations
Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) (Glasgow)
I. Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University (Tbilisi)
Tbilisi2012 - 2015Master of Business Administration
Ranked 82th out of 7,564 MA candidates in national GRE examination. ;
- Received a full scholarship from the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia. ;
- Master thesis: "Regulation of Audit and Considerations to Improve an Audit of the Financial Statements"
Georgian American University (Tbilisi)
Tbilisi2007 - 2011Bachelor of Business Administration
BBA, major - Finance - GPA - 3.66 (GPA for the classes within a major - 3.87).
- Received a partial (70%) scholarship from the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia.