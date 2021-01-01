Menu

Ana MAMNIASHVILI

RUEIL MALMAISON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Microsoft Office
Finance & accounting
International standards on Auditing (ISAs)

Entreprises

  • KPMG Georgia LLC - Financial Auditor

    2014 - 2016 Audit of various companies in different industries/sectors such as manufacturing, mining, hospitality,
    banking, NPO/NGO, etc., as an audit team member and an in-charge auditor.
    Key clients: Carrefour, CMA CGM, Pepsi, Georgian Railway, National Bank of Georgia (Central bank).
    - Gaining an understanding of the client's business processes and internal control environment in order to identify control deficiencies;
    - Identification of audit risks and relevant responses;;
    - Analysis of the entity's financial information;
    - Conducting an audit of financial statements in compliance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs).
    - Ensuring the compliance of the entity's financial statements with relevant financial reporting requirements (mainly IFRSs);

  • Danish Refugee Council - Finance Officer

    2012 - 2014 DRC SC's donors: SIDA, SDC, EC, DANIDA and USAID.
    - Preparing, processing and controlling payment documents, ensuring that provided/prepared payment
    documents comply with DRC's internal procedures and donor's regulations;
    - Processing bank statements for subsequent posting to the General Ledger;
    - Maintaining and posting entries to the monthly cash book;
    - Liaising with an external auditors, preparing a financial documents and the lists of taxable expenses at the end of the month;
    - Updating an internal Budget Allocation System (BAS) and a project spending overview documents on a monthly basis;
    - Assisting Regional Head of Finance in reporting to donors.

  • National Bank of Georgia - Intern

    2011 - 2011 Diagramming Bank's internal processes in Microsoft Visio, within the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) project.

  • Ardmore Capital Corporation - Financial analyst

    2011 - 2011 Worked on a project related to the economics of a medium to small winery in Lagodekhi, Kakheti region;
    - Preparing a thorough industry analysis of the Georgian wine industry;
    - Working on a business plan, including firm's financial plan (Writing pro-forma financial statements, sales budget, production budget, drafting financial estimations and ratios.)

Formations

  • Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 2014 - maintenant Chartered Certified Accountant

    F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6, F7, F8, F9 passed;

  • I. Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University (Tbilisi)

    Tbilisi 2012 - 2015 Master of Business Administration

    Ranked 82th out of 7,564 MA candidates in national GRE examination. ;
    - Received a full scholarship from the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia. ;
    - Master thesis: "Regulation of Audit and Considerations to Improve an Audit of the Financial Statements"

  • Georgian American University (Tbilisi)

    Tbilisi 2007 - 2011 Bachelor of Business Administration

    BBA, major - Finance - GPA - 3.66 (GPA for the classes within a major - 3.87).
    - Received a partial (70%) scholarship from the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia.

Réseau