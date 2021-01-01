Retail
Anaïs VAUGARNY
Anaïs VAUGARNY
Tours
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion d'un portefeuille locatif
Entreprises
Citya Immobilier
- Assistante de copropriété
Tours
2017 - maintenant
Citya Immobilier
- GESTIONNAIRE GÉRANCE
Tours
2016 - 2017
PICHET ADB
- GESTIONNAIRE GERANCE
2011 - 2016
CDA LA ROCHELLE
- Agent administratif
2009 - 2010
Formations
ISFAC
La Rochelle
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Antoine DAGNICOURT
Archideco WWW.ARCHIDECO.FR
Charlotte SCHUSTER-LAUNAY
Fabien SILVE
Geoffrey DUPAIN
Maximilien DESCUBES
Stéphane PRADES
Thierry FRANCOIS
Thierry SELLES